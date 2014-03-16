Preview: Red Wings at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks renew their rivalry with the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The Original Six rivals are only facing on only two occasions this season because of Detroit’s move to the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings won the first game, posting a 5-4 home victory in a shootout on Jan. 22.Chicago has lost two in a row and dropped to third in the Central Division, while the Red Wings find themselves outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with one regulation victory in March (2-3-1). Corey Crawford will be in net for the Blackhawks hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. Detroit has managed two goals in its last three games after scoring seven in a victory over the New Jersey Devils.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN2, NBCSN

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (30-23-13): Injuries continue to mount for Detroit, with rookie Tomas Jurco set to miss 10-14 days with a rib ailment. Johan Franzen has taken the lead on offense with captain Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk sidelined, but has not recorded a point in three games. Starting goaltender Jimmy Howard’s last regulation victory came on Feb. 6.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (38-15-14): Marian Hossa has missed five games due to an upper-body injury but could return to the lineup on Sunday after a strong Friday practice. Brandon Saad is expected to stay on the top line even if Hossa returns since he has produced four points in six games this month. Captain Jonathan Toews is on fire in March, recording seven goals and one assist.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks are 4-0-1 in regular-season home games against Detroit since the Red Wings won 4-3 on April 10, 2011.

2. Chicago is 2-for-23 on the power play since the Olympic break.

3. Detroit hopes to have concussed F Darren Helm back in the lineup by next week.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 1