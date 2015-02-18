Preview: Red Wings at Blackhawks

After stumbling out of the blocks to begin their season-high eight-game homestand, the Chicago Blackhawks vie for their third consecutive win when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Chicago finished a seven-game road trip with consecutive victories and earned a point in the first two contests of the homestand before posting a 3-1 triumph over New Jersey on Friday and a 2-1 shootout win versus Pittsburgh two days later. Patrick Kane scored against the Penguins in the bonus format and netted his team’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback to Detroit on Nov. 14.

While the Blackhawks are 4-0-2 in their last six contests, the Red Wings open a six-game road trip on the heels of dropping their third straight (0-2-1) with a 2-0 setback to Montreal on Monday. Jimmy Howard hardly was to blame, stopping 27-of-28 shots versus the Canadiens as he works out the kinks following a return from injured reserve. “I felt really good,” Howard said. “Halfway through (Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg), I started feeling more and more at home out there and it transferred over to (Monday), and hopefully it transfers even more into Chicago.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (31-14-10): Pavel Datsyuk is heating up with two goals and five assists in his last seven games, and the Russian superstar notched an assist in his last meeting with the Blackhawks. Luke Glendening scored and set up a goal in the November clash but has been held without a point in four straight contests. Tomas Tatar also tallied versus Chicago and has recorded two goals and five assists in his last six games.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-18-4): While the end result has been rather favorable of late, Chicago’s first-period performances have left a great deal to be desired in the eyes of coach Joel Quenneville. “We talked about the beginning of our last four home games here,” Quenneville told ESPN Chicago. “We want to be the ones dictating the pace, use our speed, come out quick, take advantage of home ice and the building and the excitement here.” The Blackhawks haven’t been doing much of that in the early going, mustering just one goal in the first period in their last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago G Corey Crawford owns a 12-3-3 career record with a 1.95 goals-against average versus Detroit.

2. The Red Wings recalled RW Teemu Pulkkinen from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League and sent G Petr Mrazek to the Griffins.

3. Detroit is 7-for-20 on the power play over its last six games while Chicago has killed off 14-of-15 short-handed situations over its last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3