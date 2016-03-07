Crawford holds strong as Blackhawks blow out Wings

CHICAGO -- Corey Crawford welcomed the heavy workload.

Detroit Red Wings players peppered the Chicago Blackhawks goalie with 34 shots, including 13 shots apiece in the second and third period. But Crawford’s teammates kept the crease clear and quickly swept away loose pucks.

“I thought our guys did a great job with keeping things to the outside and clearing rebounds,” Crawford said. “It’s not necessarily how many shots you give up. It’s the quality.”

The defensive strategy paid off as Chicago pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday. Crawford improve to 14-3-4 in 21 career appearances against the Red Wings.

Duncan Keith and Artem Anisimov scored on the power play for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews added even-strength goals as Chicago (41-21-5) earned its third win in the past four games.

“I still think we can be better,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “The start was good. We had good stretches in the game. But then you watch the second period, and we need the puck more.”

Gustav Nyquist scored the Red Wings’ lone goal. Detroit (32-22-11) lost to the Blackhawks for the second time in the past five days.

Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek allowed two goals on five shots before he was replaced less than seven minutes into the first period. Jimmy Howard stopped 19 of 21 shots in relief.

“I didn’t think the first goal was one that should have went in,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s one that Petr normally has. The second goal was one that might have been unfortunate a little bit. But it went in nonetheless, and next thing you know, you’re down 2-0 right away. I think you have to change momentum in the game, and that’s why we made the decision.”

Chicago jumped to a 1-0 lead 21 seconds after the opening faceoff. Kane carried the puck across the blue line and ripped a wrist shot from the right circle for his 38th goal. The 27-year-old right winger set a career high with 89 points, topping his previous high of 88 points during the 2009-10 season.

A power-play goal by Keith increased Chicago’s lead to 2-0 with 13:41 remaining in the first period. Keith fired a low slap shot from the point for his ninth goal, which prompted Detroit to change goaltenders.

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green said he and his teammates shared the blame for Chicago’s scoring.

“They’re a good team,” Green said. “You slip for a second, and they’ll put it in the back of the net.”

Detroit trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on a wrist shot by Nyquist with 11:26 to go in the first period.

Chicago defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk lost his stick, and Nyquist capitalized by charging toward the net and beating Crawford glove-side for his 16th goal.

The play proved to be Crawford’s only miscue. He improved to 35-16-3 this season and ranks second in the NHL in victories.

“‘Crow’ was good again,” Quenneville said. “He was very effective in a lot of ways.”

Anisimov scored on the power play to put Chicago ahead 3-1 with 8:45 to go in the third period. Artemi Panarin fired a shot from the top of the left circle, and Anisimov deflected it past Howard.

The Blackhawks made it 4-1 on a deflection by Toews with 7:37 remaining. Toews redirected a shot by Andrew Desjardins for his 24th goal of the season and his third goal in the past four games.

Toews said he and his teammates took pride in battling near the crease for deflections and screens.

“It’s kind of underappreciated what that net-front guy means,” Toews said. “Going back to what has made the difference in our power play, you could say lately that definitely has been one of them.”

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa will join the team on its upcoming road trip and could return Wednesday against St. Louis, coach Joel Quenneville said. Hossa missed his eighth consecutive game Sunday because of a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk did not play because of an illness. Datsyuk, 37, has 13 goals and 23 assists in 49 games. ... Blackhawks LW Brandon Mashinter did not play because of an illness. ... Red Wings G Petr Mrazek made his fourth start in the past five games ahead of fellow G Jimmy Howard. “Petr has earned the No. 1 spot,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival returned after missing the past two games as a healthy scratch. ... Red Wings D Brendan Smith returned after sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch. Smith replaced D Alexey Marchenko, who was a healthy scratch.