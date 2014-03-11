Preview: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

With the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference up for grabs, the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. The former Central Division rivals are even in points, but Columbus currently owns the spot by virtue of having four more victories. The Blue Jackets’ chance to move two points ahead of the Red Wings ended quickly as Monday’s game in Dallas was postponed after Stars center Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench early in the first period, resulting in the postponement of the contest.

Detroit came up empty at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 decision to the New York Rangers. It was the third setback in four games (1-2-1) for the Red Wings, who continue to be without captain Henrik Zetterberg, star playmaker Pavel Datsyuk and several others due to injuries. Detroit posted a 2-1 win at home on Oct. 15 in the opener of the three-game season series between the clubs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Plus (Detroit), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (29-22-13): Joakim Andersson became Detroit’s fourth center to land on the sideline when he suffered a fractured foot in Sunday’s loss. The 25-year-old Swede, who has recorded seven goals and eight assists in 58 games this season, joins Datsyuk, Stephen Weiss and Darren Helm on the shelf. The Red Wings recalled center Cory Emmerton, who notched two assists in 11 contests with Detroit earlier this season, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (33-26-5): Although Columbus held a 1-0 lead over Dallas on Nathan Horton’s power-play goal, the club had no problem with the decision to postpone the game. “They’re shaken and they want to reschedule. We understand that,” president of hockey operations John Davidson told FSN Ohio. “They were shaken to the core.” Artem Anisimov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after registering four goals - three game-winners - in four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit C David Legwand has recorded a goal and two assists in three games since being acquired from Nashville.

2. Columbus D Nikita Nikitin was back in the lineup two days after missing Saturday’s contest with a head injury.

3. G Sergei Bobrovsky is likely to be in net against Detroit, even though G Curtis McElhinney’s start was cut short Monday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 1