Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 1: Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky scored 40 seconds apart midway through the third period to lift host Columbus.

Nick Folingo and Derek MacKenzie added goals as the Blue Jackets moved two points ahead of Detroit for the second wild-card slot in the Eastern Conference. Sergei Bobrovsky made 39 saves to improve to 5-1-0 in his last six starts.

Defenseman Danny DeKeyser scored the only goal for the Red Wings, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Petr Mrazek, forced into action when Jimmy Howard came down with the flu earlier in the day, turned aside 33 shots in his first start since Jan. 12.

Jenner broke a 1-1 tie at 10:08 of the third, forcing a turnover along the end boards and skating in front before snapping a high wrist shot past Mrazek from the right dot. Dubinsky padded the lead shortly thereafter thanks to some strong work down the right side from Matt Calvert, deking Mrazek for a 3-1 cushion.

DeKeyser put the Red Wings on top midway through the first period when his straight-on blast deflected past Bobrovsky. Foligno tied it just under five minutes later with a superb effort, swiping in a backhander from flat on his stomach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dubinsky ended a 10-game drought with his 13th goal. ... Red Wings C Joakim Andersson is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a fractured foot suffered in Sunday’s loss to the New York Rangers. ... Blue Jackets D Nick Schultz, acquired from Edmonton at the trade deadline, picked up his first point in 10 games with an assist on Foligno’s goal. ... Red Wings RW Tomas Jurco did not return for the third period due to an upper-body injury.