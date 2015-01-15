Preview: Red Wings at Blues

The surging St. Louis Blues are in the midst of a dominating stretch and look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The Blues have won at least five in a row on three different occasions this season, but they have barely been tested during this latest run. “We’re playing much better hockey than we did then,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We were finding ways to win. We’re controlling hockey games now.”

St. Louis, which has outscored opponents 28-10 during the current hot streak, is playing the fourth contest in a seven-game homestand. Conversely, Detroit is hitting what looms as a season-defining portion of its schedule as it winds up a six-game road trip, having to go without starting goaltender Jimmy Howard for two-to-four weeks after he suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Washington. The Red Wings have won six of nine entering the season’s first meeting with the Blues.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (23-11-9): Backup Petr Mrazek, making only his second start since the Christmas break, turned aside 25 shots in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory at Buffalo. Now it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old Mrazek, who has made only 17 starts in parts of three seasons and has reached a career-high eight this campaign, can carry a heavy load while Howard recuperates. Mrazek has a brief but noteworthy track record against the Blues, winning both his teams - including a shutout at St. Louis - and permitting two goals in three appearances.

ABOUT THE BLUES (27-13-3): A potential distraction cropped up when Martin Brodeur, the NHL’s all-time winningest goaltender, was granted a one-week leave of absence. Signed as a short-term solution when starter Brian Elliott was hurt in late November, Brodeur went 3-3-0 while recording his record 125th career shutout but hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 2. Vladimir Tarasenko, third in the league with 24 goals, and captain David Backes, the reigning First Star of the Week with 10 points in the last four games, lead a red-hot offense.

OVERTIME

1. Hitchcock needs one win to move past Pat Quinn (684) for sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list.

2. Red Wings F Gustav Nyquist had 11 points over the past nine contests.

3. Blues F Jaden Schwartz is riding a career high-tying eight-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Red Wings 2