Preview: Red Wings at Blues

The Detroit Red Wings have picked up the pace with five straight victories overall and will vie for their fifth consecutive win in the Gateway City on Thursday when they visit the St. Louis Blues. Second-year star Dylan Larkin scored his first two goals of the season in a 4-2 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday and tallied in a 4-3 victory over St. Louis on Nov. 21.

"We have to keep going and we can't take the foot of the gas," the 20-year-old Larkin told the Detroit News. "We have a big test on the road in St. Louis, a good team, especially at home. We have to do the right things that have made us successful in the last five games." Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo has seen his team drop three of four (1-2-1) on the heels of a listless performance in a 4-1 setback to Calgary on Tuesday -- at Scottrade Center, no less. "We used to be one of the best teams," Pietrangelo said of St. Louis, which has been outscored 8-7 at home this season. "We were almost unbeatable at home a few years ago (30-6-5, in 2011-12). We've got to find a way to reverse that trend, we've got to use that home ice advantage."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (5-2-0): Steve Ott won't have to introduce himself to many of the Blues, but the rugged forward likely will do so in his own bruising way. "It's always awkward playing your old team that first time," said the 34-year-old Ott, who spent parts of three seasons with St. Louis before signing a one-year, $800,000 deal with Detroit in the summer. "I think everybody on that team knows how I play and would be disappointed if I didn't play that way." Fellow offseason acquisition Thomas Vanek recorded his team high-tying fourth goal and eighth point on Tuesday after mustering just 18 and 41, respectively, in 74 games in 2015-16.

ABOUT THE BLUES (4-2-1): Jori Lehtera (concussion) practiced with his team on Wednesday and could return from a four-game absence, although coach Ken Hitchcock wasn't ready to pencil the center into the lineup just yet. "I think it's all that protocol stuff that goes on," Hitchcock said. "... We'll get the word first thing in the morning though. He looked really good though." Hitchcock was also uncertain on which position Lehtera would play, as Jaden Schwartz has flourished at center with superstar Vladimir Tarasenko on right wing.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis D Kevin Shattenkirk has totaled a goal and an assist in his last two games, but also owns a minus-4 rating in that stretch.

2. Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader is considered day-to-day by coach Jeff Blashill despite missing the last two contests with a lower-body injury.

3. The Blues have thwarted 18 of 19 short-handed chances in their last six games.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Red Wings 1