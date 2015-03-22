(Updated: UPDATING: Adding standings information in Para 3.)

Red Wings 2, Blues 1 (OT): Justin Abdelkader scored a power-play goal 24 seconds into overtime as host Detroit completed a two-game season sweep of St. Louis.

Blues center Patrik Berglund was issued a tripping penalty late in regulation and the Red Wings made him pay moments into overtime. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle was denied by Jake Allen, but Abdelkader muscled his way in front and broke his stick while getting just enough on the puck to tap it home.

Abdelkader also recorded an assist on Erik Cole’s third goal in five contests for the Red Wings, who won for the first time in three games without Pavel Datsyuk (lower body). Defensemen Kyle Quincey, Niklas Kronwall and Zidlicky each notched an assist and Jimmy Howard made 23 saves as Detroit moved five points ahead of Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Alex Steen scored a power-play goal and Allen turned aside 23 shots for the Blues, who moved one point ahead of idle Nashville for the top spot in the Central despite dropping their third in a row (0-1-2). Paul Stastny and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo each registered an assist to extend their respective point streaks to three games.

St. Louis cashed in on its fourth opportunity with the man advantage as Steen unleashed a blast from above the left circle that sailed through a maze of players and past Howard at 9:38 of the second period to open the scoring. The slim advantage held up until 24 seconds into the third, when Cole alertly spotted a loose puck on the doorstep after Abdelkader’s shot hit Blues defenseman Chris Butler up high and deposited it past Allen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit has converted on the power play in 11 of its last 12 games. ... Steen’s goal gave him 300 points as a member of the Blues. He is the 18th player in club history to reach that milestone. ... Stastny has scored one goal and set up two others while Pietrangelo has recorded three assists during their point streaks.