Red Wings deal Blues sixth straight loss

ST. LOUIS -- The challenge facing coach Ken Hitchcock and the St. Louis Blues is to immediately forget everything that happened the last two weeks.

The Blues ended the regular season with their sixth consecutive loss Sunday, 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings, a slide that cost them a chance to win the President’s Trophy, the Western Conference and the Central Division.

But Hitchcock believes the Blues -- whose slump coincided with the absence of several of their leading players because of injuries -- will be able to regroup in their days off before opening the playoffs against the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks.

The first-round series, the first pairing of the two longtime rivals since the conference quarterfinals in 2002, likely will begin Thursday night in St. Louis.

”This break will do us a lot of good and we can get re-energized and re-focused and come back and get ready to play,“ Hitchcock said. ”The one difference that this last 10 days has made for us, the only difference, is the way we have to adjust our schedule for what we’re going to do. We might need more rest than work.

“We’re going to need to dislodge any of the negative momentum from what happened here in the last 10 days.”

The Blues were without eight players on Sunday, including center David Backes and right winger T.J. Oshie, who were responsible for scoring 116 of the team’s 248 goals this season, 47 percent of the team’s offense. They suffered their second consecutive shutout, and third in the six-game losing streak, managing only 23 shots on goal against Detroit’s Petr Mrazek, playing just his 11th game in the NHL.

“This is a perfect example of try like crazy, try hard, battle away, but you need your best players in your lineup to be going,” Hitchcock said. “When you start dropping guys out, it’s hard to create.”

The Red Wings, who knew before the game they were locked in to a first-round pairing against the Boston Bruins, got two goals from left winger Justin Abdelkader and a goal from center Riley Sheahan.

“It’s always good to end the season on a good note heading into the playoffs,” Abdelkader said. “I think we’re doing a lot of good things of late and looking forward to the Boston series. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Abdelkader was able to tip a shot by defenseman Brian Lashoff past goalie Ryan Miller in the first period, then added his second goal in the third period off a perfect pass from center Pavel Datsyuk.

That was all the offense Mrazek needed for his second career shutout and third career win. His first win in the NHL also came against the Blues in St. Louis last year. His only other win this year also was a shutout on Nov. 2 in Edmonton.

“I‘m trying to play every game hard and stop ever puck,” he said. “Sometimes the puck goes in and sometimes it doesn‘t, and it didn’t today, so I‘m happy.”

Miller, acquired by the Blues before the trading deadline in the hopes that he would be the final piece the team needed to make a run at the Stanley Cup, knows exactly what Mrazek experienced. He has seen the puck go behind him and into the net more than he would like lately, but he also believes the playoffs will be different.

“Everybody starts at zeroes again,” Miller said. “We could have run the table at the end of the season and still found ourselves in same situation, having to beat a team to advance to the next round.”

Miller will be making his first playoff appearance since 2011 with Buffalo.

The Blues’ struggles at the end of the season has not changed Hitchcock’s opinion about his team’s playoff expectations.

”We got beat down pretty good here,“ Hitchcock said. ”We’ve got to build it back up. It’s a new season. My job is to find a way to get the foot back on the gas again.

”I told the players, ‘there’s 300 players that would die to do what we get to do starting Monday morning. We get to prepare for the playoffs. There’s 14 teams that are out. You’ve just got to compete and play. It’s pretty simple. You’ve just to keep going.’

“We need to get into something that matters. A lot of these guys are going to be back in. They couldn’t play today but we’ve got five days before we play again. Everybody who was out today, at some point they are going to be in.”

In the six consecutive losses the Blues scored a total of five goals and ended the season scoring two goals or less in their last nine games. In their last eight games, the Blues converted only two of 25 power-play opportunities.

NOTES: The only Blues player to play in all 82 games was D Jay Bouwmeester. Sunday’s game was the 717th consecutive game for Bouwmeester, the longest active iron man streak in the four major professional sports. D Alex Pietrangelo had played in every game before sitting out on Sunday. ... The Blues expect most of their injured players to be available for Game 1 of the playoffs, which will be either Thursday or Friday night (Scottrade Center is booked for a Miley Cyrus concert on Wednesday). The exceptions are probably RW Vladimir Tarasenko (broken hand), LW Brenden Morrow (foot) and C Patrik Berglund (upper body). ... Detroit RW Daniel Alfredsson (sore back) did not play Sunday but is expected to play in the Red Wings’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins. Other veterans who did not play for the Red Wings were D Niklas Kronwall, D Danny DeKeyser and RW Johan Franzen.