Wings’ Datsyuk’s scored late OT winner vs. Blues

ST. LOUIS -- As the final seconds ticked off the clock in overtime, the Detroit Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk heard the shouts from the players on his bench.

“I heard our bench yell ‘five seconds’ so I just shot the puck as soon as possible,” Datsyuk said.

The shot got past St. Louis Blues goalie Brian Elliott with just 2.2 seconds left in the overtime Thursday night, giving the Red Wings a 3-2 victory and snapping the Blues’ five-game winning streak.

The referees did not immediately signal a goal, and went to a video review before the goal was confirmed.

“I didn’t see it,” Elliott said. “I just knew that was really the only spot he had to shoot (over his shoulder) and I tried to get my body in front of it and it just snuck through there.”

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Blues

The goal allowed the Red Wings to avoid a shootout, where they are 1-7 this season. The Blues are 4-2 in shootouts.

“I just saw Pavel got the puck and he got a good shot off,” said left winger Henrik Zetterberg. “We didn’t want to go to a shootout.”

The Red Wings had grabbed a 2-0 lead with goals one minute apart in the final two minutes of the second period, center Joakim Andersson’s first goal of the year and a goal by left winger Tomas Tatar with the two teams skating four-on-four.

The Blues rallied in the third period to tie the game, cutting the lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal by center David Backes 3:58 into the period, and getting the tying goal from left winger Alexander Steen with just 48 seconds left in regulation after pulling Elliott for an extra attacker.

“For me what I look at was who won the battles and who won the races,” said Detroit coach Mike Babcock. “I thought early they were quicker than us and I thought as we settled down in the second we were quicker. The third period was about 50-50.”

The Blues limited the Red Wings to only three shots on goal in the first 31 minutes of the game before the Red Wings picked up the pace.

”I don’t think there was much difference between the two teams,“ said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock. ”That’s the best anybody has played against us in this building for a long time.

“I‘m disappointed in some aspects but I think there are some real good lessons here. This was like a playoff game. There is no easy ice. If you didn’t keep your competitive level really high, even during a shift, you got exposed. When we started to compete at a high level I thought we did some really good things.”

Both coaches praised the performance of Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek, who stopped 25 of 27 shots. He had shut out the Blues in his last game against them, on April 13 of last season and shut down an offense that had scored 29 goals during its five-game winning streak.

“He made two great saves in overtime,” Hitchcock said. “Petro (defenseman Alex Pietrangelo) had him right in his crosshairs and the puck went through and out the other side. He played well.”

Babcock knows Mrazek will have to continue to play well for the Red Wings to survive while regular goalie Jimmy Howard is sidelined with a groin injury. Howard could miss as much as a month.

“He’s got to find his game at this level,” Babcock said. “You’ve got to give the kid credit; he made some big saves tonight, he didn’t over-challenge.”

NOTES: RW Joakim Lindstrom was back in the Blues’ lineup after being a healthy scratch for eight of the previous nine games. He took the spot of RW Dmitrij Jaskin. ... St. Louis LW Steve Ott played despite missing Wednesday’s practice and the morning skate Thursday because of the flu. ... Detroit G Jimmy Howard missed his second consecutive game because of a groin injury. He is not expected back for at least two weeks. ... St. Louis native Jincy Dunne, who led the U.S. under-18 women’s team to the gold medal at the World Championships on Monday, dropped the ceremonial first puck. ... The Red Wings completed a six-game trip. They return home to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. ... The Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs the same night as their seven-game homestand continues.