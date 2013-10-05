Preview: Red Wings at Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins aren’t just Original Six rivals, they’re now Atlantic Division adversaries - thanks to the NHL’s realignment. The Red Wings vie for their third victory in as many contests against their fellow Eastern foes this season when they visit defending conference champion Boston on Saturday. After scratching out a 2-1 win over Buffalo, Detroit saw captain Henrik Zetterberg forge a tie with 17 seconds remaining in the third period before Stephen Weiss netted the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph over Carolina on Friday.

The Bruins took the first step toward overcoming last season’s Stanley Cup loss to Chicago by posting a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in their opener. With a disastrous 17-second span likely fresh in his mind, Tuukka Rask started the campaign on the right note by turning aside 32 shots. The Finn, however, has yet to notch a win against the Red Wings in his career (0-1-1, 4.00 goals-against average).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (2-0-0): Signed as a free agent this summer, Weiss looked to provide a jolt to a Detroit club that averaged just 2.5 goals last season. The former Florida captain did precisely that on Friday as he cleaned up a rebound in overtime to hand the Red Wings their first road victory. Zetterberg collected a goal and an assist in the win and defenseman Niklas Kronwall notched a helper in both games this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (1-0-0): With a spirited bout against Tampa Bay’s Radko Gudas in the season opener, Jarome Iginla lived up to his promise to “make a good first impression” with his new team. The 36-year-old, who received a standing ovation for the effort, is trying to make amends after spurning Boston to accept a trade to Pittsburgh last season. “I appreciated it and I was thankful for it,” Iginla said of the crowd’s reaction.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Carl Soderberg is making progress with his ailing ankle, but coach Claude Julien stopped short of detailing when he would be back on the ice.

2. The Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games over the Bruins with a 3-2 decision in a shootout on Nov. 25, 2011.

3. Boston LW Loui Eriksson didn’t dent the scoresheet but recorded two shots in 17:30 of ice time in his first game since being traded from Dallas.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Red Wings 1