Preview: Red Wings at Bruins

After avenging their only loss with a win in their last outing, the Boston Bruins attempt to defeat the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this season when the Original Six rivals meet on Monday afternoon. The Bruins claimed the first encounter as defenseman Torey Krug collected a power-play goal and an assist in his team’s 4-1 triumph on Oct. 5. Boston unceremoniously was blanked by Colorado on Thursday before Loui Eriksson netted his first goal with his new team in a 3-1 victory over Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit failed on its first 10 power-play opportunities of the season before scoring three times with the man advantage in a 5-2 win over reeling Philadelphia on Saturday. Veteran Todd Bertuzzi paid immediate dividends after being elevated to the top line by scoring his first power-play goal since Nov. 24, 2010. “We’re going to need (Bertuzzi) to use his big body, especially playing in the East, where there’s a lot of big boys,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network-Canada, FSN (Detroit), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (3-2-0): Henrik Zetterberg, who recorded two goals and an assist against the Flyers, netted his team’s lone tally in the previous matchup versus Boston. The captain has enjoyed considerable success against the Bruins, posting four goals and six assists in his last seven contests. Jimmy Howard made 33 saves in the previous meeting but fell to 3-1-0 lifetime versus Boston.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-1-0): Tuukka Rask has been nothing if not consistent this season, allowing just one goal in each game. The netminder has been helped by the aggressive play of those in front of him - including defenseman Adam McQuaid, who recorded five of the team’s 18 blocked shots on Saturday. Milan Lucic had an empty-net goal against the Blue Jackets, moving him one shy of 100 tallies for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Reilly Smith, who recorded an assist on Oct. 5, got the better of his brother - Detroit D Brendan Smith - in their third meeting on NHL ice.

2. Red Wings C Luke Glendening had a productive NHL debut on Saturday, registering two shots on goal in just over 7 1/2 minutes of ice time.

3. Former Bruins coach Milt Schmidt, 95, is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial puck drop on Monday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Red Wings 2