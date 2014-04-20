Preview: Red Wings at Bruins

The Boston Bruins were the only team in the league to win at least 30 games at home this season, but the underdog Detroit Red Wings needed just one contest to wrest away home-ice advantage. The top-seeded Bruins will look to rebound from a 1-0 defeat when they host Detroit on Sunday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. “It’s just one game,” Boston’s David Krejci said. “The next game’s going to be important. It’s a big difference if you go to Detroit 1-1 or down 2-0. We have to do everything we can to get a win on Sunday.”

The Bruins have not won in Detroit in seven years and cannot afford to fall into a two-game hole, particularly since the Red Wings have won four straight matchups this season and eight of the past nine overall. “We know we’re good enough,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said after the series-opening win, “but it’s one thing to know you’re good enough and another thing to show it.” Detroit had lost seven straight series openers away from home and posted its first 1-0 regulation victory in the postseason since 1952.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE RED WINGS: Jimmy Howard was named to the United States Olympic team but it seemed to be a selection based more on reputation than results after he endured a stretch in which he won only once in 12 decisions. Howard did not win three starts in a row until March 18-22, but he finished the regular season by going 4-1-0 and carried the strong play into Game 1, making 25 saves for his third postseason shutout. “He has to be (strong), that’s the bottom line, that’s what we pay these guys to do,” Babcock said after Howard outdueled Boston’s Tuukka Rask. ”Both guys are supposed to be high-end goaltenders and they have to give their team a chance. He’s done it for us in the past at playoff time, so we just expect it.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Boston played without four regulars in Game 1 but hopes to have defensemen Matt Bartkowski and Kevan Miller back in the lineup - both were dealing with a stomach bug that has been going through the team’s locker room. The Bruins have had issues dealing with Detroit’s speed throughout the season but they are more preoccupied on ratcheting up an offense that ranked third in the league in goals scored this season. “They have a good team, fast and skilled forwards. I thought we did a pretty good job of playing pretty good defense against those guys,” Krejci said. “But on the other hand, we’re a pretty good team as well. We can put the puck in the net. I didn’t feel like we had that many scoring chances today.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins F Milan Lucic was fined $5,000 for spearing Detroit D Danny DeKeyser in the opener.

2. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk’s tally was his sixth game-winner and 37th overall in the postseason.

3. Bruins C Patrice Bergeron, who finished the season with a 13-game point streak, was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 for the first time since March 15.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Red Wings 2