Preview: Red Wings at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have won only four of 12 games in December but hope to turn things around when they open a three-game homestand Monday against the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins turned in an ugly performance coming out of the Christmas break, absorbing a 6-2 beating in Columbus. “We just need to be better, collectively and individually,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “There’s too much underperforming from our group right now.”

The Red Wings are also trying to close the month on a high note, having won two in a row following a six-game winless drought that included four shootout losses. Detroit had dominated the series with Boston, winning seven of eight meetings prior to dropping a first-round playoff series in five games in April. The teams have played a pair of one-goal decisions in Detroit this season, with the Bruins avenging a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 9 with a 3-2 shootout victory six days later.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, FSN Detroit, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (19-8-9): Detroit coach Mike Babcock opted for a different strategy following the four shootout defeats in a six-game span, going with a three-forward alignment in overtime in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Ottawa. “It was nice to end it in OT this time,” said Gustav Nyquist, who scored the game-winner. “We haven’t been as successful as we want to be in the shootout. We switched it up the last couple of games going with three forwards out there and try and end it in OT.” Nyquist lead the Red Wings with 15 goals.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (18-15-3): Boston could be without a key offensive players as center Patrice Bergeron and forward Milan Lucic each missed Sunday’s practice and have been listed as day-to-day by Julien. The Bruins also made a move to shake up the roster by placing forward Matt Fraser on waivers Sunday and calling up forward Jordan Caron, who had nine goals and 19 points in 23 games with Providence of the American Hockey League. “He’s been playing well. He’s been on the top line and he’s been playing well,” Julien said of Caron.

OVERTIME

1. Nyquist has scored in all four of his career regular-season matchups versus Boston.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 2-5-1 with a 3.10 goals-against average versus Detroit.

3. The Red Wings have killed off 37-of-39 short-handed situations over the past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Red Wings 2