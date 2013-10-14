Red Wings 3, Bruins 2: Stephen Weiss and Daniel Cleary scored 2:20 apart in the second period and Jonas Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots in his first start as visiting Detroit avenged an early season loss to Boston.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg collected his team-leading fifth goal of the season - and second versus Boston. Eight different players recorded one point for the Red Wings, who killed off all five short-handed situations to exact retribution for a 4-1 setback to the Bruins on Oct. 5.

Loui Eriksson scored for the second straight game and Milan Lucic netted his 100th career goal to trim the deficit to 3-2 with 1:20 remaining in the third period. Tuukka Rask finished with 24 saves for the Bruins, who have just one win in their last five outings against Detroit.

The Red Wings claimed a 2-1 lead after Johan Franzen chased down a loose puck in the left circle before centering a feed to Weiss, who lifted a shot past Rask at 8:21 of the second period. Cleary doubled the advantage in short order after he slapped home veteran Daniel Alfredsson’s pass into the slot while falling to the ice.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with 8:27 remaining in the first period when Pavel Datsyuk breezed into the offensive end and deftly lifted a backhanded saucer pass to Zetterberg, who wristed a sharp-angle shot past Rask. Boston answered 2:39 later as defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s point shot from along the wall glanced off the shin of Eriksson and past Gustavsson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zetterberg has collected five goals and seven assists in his last eight games versus Boston. ... Gustavsson suffered a groin ailment late in training camp before being activated off injured reserve Friday. He started in place of G Jimmy Howard (bruised hand during warm-ups), who is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Columbus. ... Former Bruins coach and Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt, 95, participated in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game.