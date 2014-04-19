Wings take hard-fought opener against Bruins

BOSTON -- The 57-year span between playoff meetings did nothing to diminish the Original Six rivalry shared by Detroit and Boston.

The Red Wings and Bruins exchanged hit after hit and played stifling defense before center Pavel Datsyuk’s goal with 3:01 remaining Friday lifted Detroit to a 1-0 win on Friday night in an Eastern Conference playoff series opener that lived up to the historic matchup.

Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard made 25 saves for his third career playoff shutout and Detroit took a 1-0 lead in its first postseason series against Boston since the 1957 NHL semifinals.

“You never know how it’s going to unfold,” Howard said. “You can definitely have a feeling that you’re going to play well, but as soon as you get out there, you don’t know what is going to happen. Crazy things can happen in this game.”

Crazy like a tipped shot from the slot that hit Howard’s glove, drifted wide of the net and started the Red Wings on a rush the other way that ended with Datsyuk’s 37th career playoff goal.

Detroit’s move to the Eastern Conference opened the door for the first postseason meeting between the two franchises since they were among just six teams in the league. The Red Wings entered the series as the No. 8 seed against the Bruins, winners of the President’s Trophy and defending Eastern Conference champions.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Bruins

Detroit was one of the few teams with success against Boston, going 3-1 during the regular season by using speed to overcome the Bruins’ physical play. The same formula worked again for Detroit in the opener of the best-of-seven series, which continues Sunday in Boston.

“Obviously, you want to get in and you want to establish yourself in the series, especially when you’re the lower seed,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “Sometimes when the upper seed gets the upper hand right away, you start questioning whether you’re good enough. And we know we’re good enough.”

Center Johan Franzen assisted on Datsyuk’s goal, which came just after Howard made his biggest save of the game on a tip by Bruins left winger Milan Lucic off a shot by right winger Jarome Iginla. The puck got through Howard, but he got just enough of it to keep it out of the net and his teammates scooped up the rebound and started the other way.

Datsyuk skated across the blue line after skillfully reaching back to collect a pass and beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask with a snap shot low to the glove side.

“It’s only one game,” Datsyuk said. “It’s a good start, but we know there are many tough games.”

Rask finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who went 1-3 against Detroit during the regular season.

“I don’t think there was any secrets in tonight’s game. Both teams played really tight defense and that’s why there wasn’t that many scoring chances in the game,” Boston coach Claude Juliene said.

After two periods dominated by defense, the game opened up a little early in the third. Boston center Brad Marchand got free in the first minute for a shot from the left circle, which Howard steered away with a pad save. Rask answered a few minutes later with a pad save on center Darren Helm from the slot 2:48 into the third.

Boston had its first power play with 14:43 remaining, but Howard preserved the shutout with two strong saves.

“It’s two teams that play pretty solid systems and they stick to it,” Boston forward Patrice Bergeron said. “There wasn’t much on both sides of the ice and that’s it. We’re going to have to expect that for the rest of the series.”

The first two periods were full of tight checking and defense and the game remained scoreless. The Bruins and Red Wings had 16 shots apiece after 40 minutes as the defense continued to grow stronger at both ends.

After facing 10 shots in the first, Rask was hardly tested in the second as the Bruins held the Red Wings to five shots on goal. Detroit was nearly as strong defensively, allowing only eight shots to reach Howard in the second.

The Red Wings had the only two power plays through the first two periods, but the Bruins penalty killers held Detroit to one shot on goal in the first and none in the second after Boston defenseman Torey Krug was called for a hold with 4:02 left in the second period.

The first period featured few scoring chances and lots of hitting, including one that drew the first penalty of the game when Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was called for boarding Wings defenseman Brendan Smith with 3:52 left in the opening period. The Bruins easily killed off the penalty, holding Detroit to one shot before Chara left the penalty box, delivered a hit and went back to Boston’s bench.

NOTES: The Bruins held a moment of silence before the national anthem in honor of the victims and first-responders in the Boston Marathon bombings a year and three days before on April 15, 2013. ... The Original Six rivals are meeting for the eighth time in the playoffs but the first since 1957. The Bruins hold a 4-3 series edge. ... Detroit was without LW and team captain Henrik Zetterberg, who is still recovering from back surgery and is expected to miss the series. ... Boston RW Reilly Smith made his playoff debut against his brother, Brendan, a defenseman for the Red Wings.