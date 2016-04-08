Bruins beat Wings, stay in thick of playoff chase

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins answered the bell and then some Thursday night, moving a step closer to reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They haven’t clinched anything yet, but the picture is much brighter after they followed two consecutive losses with an impressive 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think it was one of our obviously better efforts in quite a while,” Boston coach Claude Julien said the dominant victory. “From start to finish, the effort we put on at both ends of the ice, but also through the middle of the ice there -- taking their speed away. Our guys really did a good job tonight.”

The Bruins, playing well from start to finish, held the Red Wings to just 15 shots, two over the final 33:01.

Coming off back-to-back losses that left their postseason chances in doubt, the Bruins scored twice in the first 2:44, then added two more in the first 45 seconds of the third period.

The victory, Boston’s third in 11 games, sets up an interesting final weekend of the regular season. Boston (42-30-9) is attempting to earn either third place in the Atlantic Division or the Eastern Conference’s second wild card.

The Bruins, who host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, are tied with Detroit (41-29-11) but trail in the tiebreaker. Both teams have 93 points with one game remaining.

The Philadelphia Flyers pulled out a point before losing 4-3 to the lowly Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime Thursday. Philadelphia has two games left and still could steal the wild card.

The Bruins could win Saturday and still miss the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Said Julien, whose job could be hanging in the balance, “I said (it) before and I‘m not going to change my tune here -- we created that situation, and we got to live with it and take care of business the best we can here and still continue and hope for some breaks here.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara added, “We’re going to be facing the same situation that we faced tonight. We said that before these three games at home that every game is going to ... have to be approached as a must win, and that’s how we have to approach the last game against Ottawa.”

The Red Wings were denied clinching their 25th straight trip to the playoffs, which they can take care of that with a win over the Rangers in New York on Saturday. Detroit also can still get the second wild card.

“We put ourselves in a position (Wednesday) by winning a game (over Philadelphia) to control our own destiny,” said Detroit rookie coach Jeff Blashill. “So let’s go win a hockey game on Saturday.”

Boston defenseman Torey Krug ended a 54-game goal-scoring drought with his first goal since Dec. 5, and he dished out two assists. Loui Eriksson, Brad Marchand and David Krejci also had two points in the win -- Marchand scoring his 37th goal of the season minutes after receiving the fans’ Seventh Player Award given to the player who most exceeds expectations.

Krug, a native of suburban Detroit who had 10 shots on goal Sunday in Chicago, looked up at the sky after finally scoring -- and his brother, Zak, tweeted: “THE SLUMP IS OVERRRRRR.” He has a goal and six assists in the past four games.

David Pastrnak, who opened the scoring before Marchand made it 2-0, Lee Stempniak and Eriksson also scored for the Bruins. Boston chased Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard when Eriksson made it 5-1 with his 30th goal of the season (his second 30-goal season) early in the third period.

Defenseman Alexey Marchenko got the Wings to within 3-1 with a second-period goal, and Marchenko assisted on Andreas Athanasiou’s goal with 1:23 left -- on Detroit’s 15th and final shot on Tuukka Rask.

“We know what we’ve got to do. It’s still in our control,” Howard said. “We’ve got to go out and win a hockey game here in New York. And we can do it.”

The TD Garden crowd, minus the ones wearing Red Wings shirts, broke into a “We Want Playoffs” chant midway through the third period.

NOTES: A pair of Red Wings fans made their way down to the glass in separate charges and threw octopi on the ice -- a tradition in Detroit. One was reportedly caught and arrested. ... Boston LW Brad Marchand was given his second Seventh Player Award before the game. He also won it as a rookie in 2010-11 ... ... The Red Wings are trying to tie the St. Louis Blues (1980-2004) for third place on the NHL’s all-time playoff streak list at 25. The Bruins (1968-96) hold the record of 29, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks with 28 (1970-97). ... F Max Talbot was an emergency recall by the Bruins on Wednesday and was in the lineup for the 37th time this season, while RW Jimmy Hayes was out with an undisclosed injury sustained in the Tuesday night game. ... The Bruins have won seven of the past eight games against Detroit.