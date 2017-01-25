Pastrnak ends dry spell with OT goal in Bruins' 4-3 win

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had a message for the media as he was approached after Tuesday night's game.

"I missed you guys," Pastrnak said after scoring his first goal in 18 games, firing home a one-timer with 46.9 seconds left in overtime as the Boston Bruins halted a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Pastrnak had been stuck on 19 goals since Dec. 14 when he took a pass from David Krejci and blasted one past Jared Coreau to give the Bruins, just 11-12 at home, the win.

The victory also might have quieted some of the storm clouds above the head of coach Claude Julien, who has been facing questions concerning his job security with his team. The Bruins have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

But all was well after the Bruins blew a 2-1 lead, fell behind 3-2 and then improved to just 2-16-3 this season when trailing after two periods.

Pastrnak, playing only his third game with his mom, Marcela, in attendance (she lives in Prague in their native Czech Republic), had earlier picked up his ninth assist in his last 11 games.

But the five shots on goal before the winner gave him 65 shots on goal and no goals in 17 games since scoring a third-period goal at Pittsburgh.

"You like to see him get that goal. Hopefully, it gets that monkey off his back," Julien said. "It's been a while and I think that he has been feeling the pressure and hopefully that's a step in the right direction for him and we start seeing him put more of those in the net."

Pastrnak said, "Obviously, it feels nice. But ... without my teammates I wouldn't be able to get to 20. The guys helped me in this long stretch. But, most importantly, we got this win and now we can get something going."

The winner, the Bruins' 49th shot on goal (one shy of matching the season high), was reviewed for a possible offside, but the goal stood.

The Red Wings suffered their third overtime loss in their last three games since they rallied to beat the Bruins 6-5 in a shootout last week.

Brad Marchand scored two goals and Kevan Miller also scored for the Bruins against Coreau, who was chased with three quick goals on eight shots by Boston last week.

Tuukka Rask gave up a soft goal that put the Red Wings in front during the second period but was outstanding in the third, made a huge stop on Darren Helm with 30 seconds left in regulation and added a big save in overtime.

The Bruins improved to 3-4 in OT and Detroit fell to 3-9.

Mike Green had a goal and an assist, Henrik Zetterberg added two assists and Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Red Wings, who are on the outside looking in as they bid for the franchise's 26th straight visit to the playoffs. They have points in six straight games, going 3-0-3.

"We need points. We can't afford one point," Detroit coach Jeff Blashell said. "We need two points. It's good that we've strung together a point streak here but we need two points."

Athanasiou scored in a breakaway after the Bruins had the first 12 shots of the game en route to 21 and a 2-1 lead after the first period.

"They have a history of putting the pressure on a team in the first period and we knew if we could kind of get by that first period with them sometimes they sit back in the second and we were hoping we could take advantage," Green said.

The Bruins tied the score 8:20 into the third period when Marchand backhanded his second goal of the game (19th of the season) by Coreau after the goaltender stopped a Patrice Bergeron shot but failed to control the rebound.

Marchand, headed for the All-Star Game along with Rask this weekend, has nine goals and 16 points in the last 11 games.

The Red Wings challenged the goal, claiming goalie interference, but there clearly was none and the goal stood.

NOTES: The Red Wings were missing offensive threats C Dylan Larkin (upper body) and Thomas Vanek (lower body), while LW Drew Miller, who cleared waivers Monday, was back in the lineup after not reporting to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Vanek has 31 goals and 65 points in 60 career games against Boston. ... Boston Ds Kevan Miller (upper body) and Colin Miller (lower body) returned to the lineup. ... The Bruins (58.5 percent) and Red Wings (52.6) came into the game Nos. 3-4 in the league in faceoff percentage and Boston C Patrice Bergeron was second at 58.5 percent. ... The Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second game in five nights between the teams on Thursday night.