Preview: Red Wings at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are on the cusp of their best start since 1978, while the Detroit Red Wings aren’t doing too shabby in their own right despite missing several key cogs. The Original Six rivals look to continue their respective hot starts when they meet at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday. The Canadiens rebounded from their lone loss - a lopsided 7-1 setback to Tampa Bay - by skating to a 6-4 triumph over Boston on Thursday before defenseman P.K. Subban scored twice in a 3-2 win against Colorado two nights later.

The Red Wings are riding high after completing a home-and-home sweep of Toronto over the weekend and may receive a boost as Pavel Datsyuk could make his season debut after being sidelined since Sept. 22 with a shoulder injury. The Detroit Free Press noted that the electric superstar is expected to make his decision after the morning skate on Tuesday, while Jimmy Howard also is in line to return from a groin ailment. Howard missed Saturday’s 1-0 victory over the Maple Leafs but could be set to go as the team assigned fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CITYM, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (3-1-1): While receiving potentially good news on both Datsyuk and Howard, Detroit will be without Johan Franzen after placing the veteran on the seven-day injured reserve list. The 34-year-old Swede has been sidelined since enduring a muscle spasm in his thigh during Friday’s 4-1 triumph over the Maple Leafs. Countryman Henrik Zetterberg enjoyed quite the home-and-home set with Toronto, collecting four assists in that contest while scoring the overtime winner - the game’s lone goal - the following night.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (5-1-0): Tomas Plekanec and Alex Galchenyuk are off to fast starts this season, as the former has recorded four goals and three assists for a team-best seven points while the latter has seized at least one point in all but one contest. The pair also was instrumental in helping Montreal win the final two contests of the four-game series between the Atlantic Division adversaries last season. Plekanec netted two goals in Montreal’s 5-4 victory over Detroit on March 27, while Galchenyuk had a key tally late in the third period of a 5-3 triumph on April 5.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit RW Gustav Nyquist saw his four-game goal-scoring streak come to an end on Saturday but recorded the overtime winner in a 2-1 win over Montreal on Feb. 26.

2. Canadiens C David Desharnais has collected three goals and as many assists in five career meetings with the Red Wings.

3. Detroit’s special teams have been a mixed bag this season, going just 2-for-21 on the power play while killing off all 17 short-handed opportunities.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Red Wings 1