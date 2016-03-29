Preview: Red Wings at Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings can strengthen their bid to extend the longest active postseason streak among the four major North American team sports on Tuesday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. A favorable schedule awaits the Red Wings, who are in the midst of a six-day stretch of playing against three teams already eliminated from postseason consideration.

Detroit got off on the right foot in that regard thanks to Riley Sheahan, who scored in a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Monday in addition to tallying twice in a 4-3 win over Montreal on Thursday. In pursuit of their 25th consecutive playoff appearance, the Red Wings reside one point behind third-place Boston in the Atlantic Division and are even with Philadelphia - although they have played one more game - for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Montreal doesn’t have to do much scoreboard-watching as its season spun out of control shortly after the initial injury to reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price. The injury-ravaged Canadiens have lost two in a row and 10 of 14 (4-9-1) overall while dropping two of three this season to their division rival.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, RDS, RSNE (Montreal)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (38-27-11): Rookie Dylan Larkin is showing signs of leaving his scoring slump behind with goals in back-to-back contests. Larkin’s tally on Monday was his fourth in 23 games, however, but his season total of 22 is the most by a Detroit rookie since Henrik Zetterberg netted that many in 2002-03. Speaking of the current captain, Zetterberg notched two assists versus the Sabres and had one in each of the first two meetings with the Canadiens this season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (34-36-6): Captain Max Pacioretty had no qualms with rookie goaltender Mike Condon being named Montreal’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy on Monday. “Condo was obviously put into a very tough situation, so it’s a huge testament to his character,” Pacioretty - himself a winner of the award in 2011-12 - told the team’s website. “He’s a guy who doesn’t get comfortable or rest on past accomplishments. He’s at the rink every day working very hard on getting better and taking care of his body, and I think that’s a big reason why he’s made it this far.” The 25-year-old Condon stepped in for Price and recorded points in nine of his first 10 outings (7-1-2) before the season went south for Montreal.

1. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk, who has seven points in his last seven games, was nominated for the Masterton Trophy on Monday.

2. Montreal is 0-for-13 on the power play in the last five contests.

3. Red Wings C Luke Glendening has tallies in four of his last six games after scoring just three times in the previous 68.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 1