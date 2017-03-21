Preview: Red Wings at Canadiens

After posting back-to-back victories against Ottawa over the weekend, the Montreal Canadiens look to extend their division lead over the Senators on Tuesday as they continue their six-game homestand versus the Original Six-rival Detroit Red Wings. Montreal owns a four-point advantage in the Atlantic Division after posting a 4-3 shootout win in Ottawa on Saturday and a 4-1 home triumph over the Senators a day later.

The Canadiens have won nine of their last 11 contests and are 10-4-0 since Claude Julien replaced the fired Michel Therrien behind the bench. Detroit's struggles down the stretch continued Monday as it dropped a 2-1 decision to Buffalo at home. The Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 this month, practically assuring their 25-year playoff streak will come to an end in what is their final season at Joe Louis Arena. Montreal won two of its first three meetings with Detroit this campaign, including a 5-0 home triumph on Nov. 12.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-32-11): Tomas Tatar remained hot Monday, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games with his fourth tally during the run and sixth in six contests. The 26-year-old Slovakian leads the team with 21 goals and ranks second with 39 points. Captain Henrik Zetterberg notched an assist against the Sabres, giving him a club-best 60 points on the season and 29 in his last 24 contests.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (41-23-8): Tomas Plekanec ended a 19-game drought Sunday with his 224th career goal, moving him past Peter Mahovlich for 18th place on the franchise list. The 34-year-old Czech, who is tied with Guy Carbonneau for 11th in games played with 912, is one tally shy of matching Stephane Richer for 17th in Canadiens history. Paul Byron reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career Sunday, scoring for the fourth time in four games to join captain Max Pacioretty (33) as the only members of the team to hit the mark this season.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens D Nathan Beaulieu celebrated playing in his career-high 65th contest of the season Sunday by ending his 31-game goal-scoring drought.

2. Detroit recalled LW Tomas Nosek, who made his season debut Monday, from Grand Rapids and assigned RW Mitch Callahan to the American Hockey League club.

3. Pacioretty needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Red Wings 2