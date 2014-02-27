Red Wings 2, Canadiens 1 (OT): Gustav Nyquist scored off a rebound 4:32 into overtime as visiting Detroit snapped Montreal’s three-game winning streak in both teams’ first contest after the Olympic break.

Todd Bertuzzi also tallied and Johan Franzen assisted on both goals in his return to the lineup as the Red Wings beat Montreal for the fifth time in their last seven meetings. Jimmy Howard came within 28.7 seconds of his 19th career shutout and finished with 19 saves.

Captain Brian Gionta forced overtime with his late goal and Peter Budaj turned aside 28 shots for the Canadiens, who have allowed only eight regulation tallies in their last eight games (5-1-2).

Bertuzzi put the Red Wings ahead with a power-play tally with 5:59 left in the opening period. Franzen, playing in only his second game since Dec. 15 due to a concussion, slid a pass from behind the net to an unguarded Bertuzzi at the left post for an easy conversion.

Montreal managed only two shots in the second session - its fewest in a period since April 4, 2013 against Winnipeg - and was on the verge of being blanked until Gionta corralled a loose puck at the bottom of the right faceoff circle and sent a backhander by Howard for his 12th goal

GAME NOTEBOOK: Canadiens No. 1 G Carey Price, who posted back-to-back shutouts in leading Team Canada to the gold medal at the Olympics, aggravated a lower-body injury and will miss his second straight game Thursday at Pittsburgh. Dustin Tokarski was called up from Hamilton of the American Hockey League to back up Budaj. ... Bertuzzi, in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 22, halted an 18-game goalless drought dating to Dec. 10. ... Montreal honored Team Canada’s gold medal-winning men’s and women’s hockey teams in a pregame ceremony.