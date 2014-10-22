Canadiens 2, Red Wings 1 (OT): David Desharnais scored 56 seconds into overtime as host Montreal won its third straight to improve to 6-1-0 for the first time since 1977-78.

The Canadiens continued the momentum from Alex Galchenyuk’s tying goal late in the third period by sealing the win in overtime. Max Pacioretty’s shot from the slot handcuffed Jimmy Howard (34 saves) before Desharnais tapped home the loose puck from the right doorstep to send Bell Centre into a frenzy.

Galchenyuk scored on a wraparound to forge a 1-1 tie with 3:09 remaining in the third period. Tomas Plekanec notched an assist for his team-leading eighth point and Carey Price turned aside 27 shots for the Canadiens, who opened the season with three straight home victories for the first time since 2008-09.

Captain Henrik Zetteberg tallied and Pavel Datsyuk notched an assist in his season debut after being sidelined with a separated right shoulder on Sept. 22. Datsyuk appeared to double the advantage with just over eight minutes left in the third period, but his spinning backhand shot from the slot went for naught as the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference by Justin Abdelkader.

Detroit snapped a scoreless draw with 6:19 remaining in the second period as Zetterberg skated into the slot and wristed a shot that caromed off Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban and into the net. Zetterberg’s third goal of the season gave him six points in the last three contests.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall blocked two shots and registered three hits while playing in his 600th career game. ... Montreal RW Dale Weise had three shots on goal in his return after being a healthy scratch the last two games. ... The Red Wings killed off Montreal’s lone power-play opportunity to improve to 18-for-18 on the season.