Canadiens improve to 6-0-0 with victory over Red Wings

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens’ power play finally came to life.

Sitting at 2-for-21 entering the game, the Canadiens doubled their output, lifting the club to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Bell Centre for their sixth straight victory to open the season.

“When things aren’t clicking on all cylinders, we have to simplify things, and one way to do that is to get pucks to the net,” said defenseman Jeff Petry of the Canadiens’ power play, which went 2-for-5. “Once you establish a shot, plays will open up so it’s just a matter of establishing a shot early and then working plays from there.”

Right winger Brendan Gallagher, defenseman Jeff Petry and centers Tomas Plekanec and Brian Flynn scored for the Canadiens. Center Dylan Larkin tallied for the Red Wings (3-2-0).

Goaltender Carey Price stopped 21 shots for Montreal while counterpart Petr Mrazek made 37 saves for Detroit.

The Red Wings nearly took advantage of the Canadiens’ pinching defense in the final minute of the first period, breaking out on a 2-on-0, but center Gustav Nyqvist was denied by Price.

Montreal had several quality chances to open the scoring early in the second period. A wrap-around attempt was denied and a 2-on-1 with defenseman Andrei Markov and left winger Max Pacioretty couldn’t get the puck past Mrazek.

Larkin continued his hot streak at 4:47 of the second period. Driving to the net with Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban on his back, Larkin skated to the bottom of the right circle and banked the puck in off Price’s pad. The goal, his second of the season, extended the rookie’s season-opening point streak to five games.

“He’s done a real good job, obviously, and he has an impact in every game in a positive fashion,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “There’s still things he needs to get better at, and we’ll continue to work on those things. But he’s certainly done a real good job so far.”

It also marked the first time in six games that the Canadiens had given up the first goal and trailed at all.

Gallagher evened things up on the power play at 7:44. Red Wings defenseman Kyle Quincey attempted to clear the puck away from the crease, but it hit Gallagher’s skate as he was falling. The puck and Gallagher ended up in the net and, after a lengthy review, the winger was awarded his first score of the season.

“When stuff like that happens, when they slam into the goalie, there’s not often a goal,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “I thought it should have been no goal.”

The Canadiens put the pressure on in the third, outshooting Detroit 20-5, and was rewarded their efforts.

The power play connected again at 6:32 to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. With center David Desharnais screening Mrazek, Petry’s shot from the point found the back of the net.

Plekanec scored his team-leading fifth of the season at 17:56. Gallagher stole the puck off Red Wings defenseman Mike Green in the corner and fed Plekanec, who was alone in the slot.

“We felt a difference in the third,” Pacioretty said. “They played last night and it was obvious in the third. Early in the year, back-to-backs are a little bit harder when you’re not used to them. We felt like we could jump on them in the third and we feel like we did.”

Flynn scored into an empty net at 19:59 to cap Montreal’s scoring.

NOTES: Referee Marc Joannette was recognized for working his 1,000th NHL game. ... Canadiens D Andrei Markov appeared in his 852nd NHL game, tying him with Mario Tremblay for 16th on Montreal’s all-time list. ... Red Wings C Darren Helm and D Danny DeKeyser made their season debuts after recovering from injuries. Detroit scratched D Brendan Smith, RW Tomas Jurco and C Landon Ferraro. ... Montreal kept the same lineup as in its first five games, leaving LW Paul Byron, D Jarred Tinordi and D Greg Pateryn as the healthy scratches. ... Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec, who signed a two-year contract extension Friday, suited up for his 767th game, moving into sole possession of 24th place on the team’s all-time list.