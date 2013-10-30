Preview: Red Wings at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings have recorded vastly different results during their last four games - with the former winning a season-high four in a row and the latter going winless (0-2-2) in the stretch. Detroit looks to put an end to both streaks on Wednesday, when it opens a four-game road trip in British Columbia. The Red Wings have been idle since Saturday, when they suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Original Six-rival New York Rangers.

Vancouver is singing quite a different tune, securing points in seven of eight contests (6-1-1). Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday, Ryan Kesler scored his fifth goal in four games later that night before linemate Daniel Sedin netted the eventual winning tally in a 3-2 win over Washington. Sedin, who has collected three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak, has tallied four times and set up another goal in his last four meetings with Detroit.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), TSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-4-2): Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with six goals, although he has failed to tally in his last five contests. The captain could regain his scoring touch when he faces a Canucks team against whom he posted three goals and two assists in three meetings last season. Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk were put on separate lines against the Rangers but reunited with Todd Bertuzzi in Tuesday’s practice.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-4-1): A rash of injuries has forced coach John Tortorella to lean heavily on his top line. Although Alex Burrows returned to the second line on Monday after breaking a bone in his right foot in the season opener, Tortorella has penciled in Darren Archibald and Jeremy Welsh to fill out the fourth line. Wings Jannik Hansen and David Booth are expected to be sidelined for several weeks with undisclosed injuries.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard has secured a 3-0-2 mark in his last five contests versus Vancouver.

2. Canucks captain Henrik Sedin picked up an assist on his twin brother’s goal Monday to extend his point streak to nine games.

3. Detroit’s Mike Babcock, who also will serve as Team Canada’s Olympic coach, watched Monday’s game in Vancouver from the press box.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Red Wings 2