Preview: Red Wings at Canucks

Two teams looking to end slides face off Saturday as the Detroit Red Wings conclude their disappointing Canadian road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. Detroit took to the road after falling to Carolina at home Oct. 15 and proceeded to drop decisions in Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary, scoring a total of four goals in the process.

The Red Wings were on the verge of victory against the Flames on Friday but allowed the tying tally with 72 seconds remaining in the third period and the winner at 3:12 of overtime as their overall skid reached four games. Vancouver still is in search of its first victory at Rogers Arena as it continues its five-game homestand. The Canucks dropped an overtime decision to Calgary in their home opener and are 0-2-1 on their stretch in British Columbia thus far, with all three setbacks being of the one-goal variety. Detroit and Vancouver split their two meetings last season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CBC (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (3-3-1): Despite squandering a late lead Friday, Detroit can be optimistic about its power play. Both of the team’s goals against Calgary came with the man advantage as Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Brendan Smith cashed in just more than five minutes apart in the first period. The Red Wings were without Brad Richards on Friday as the veteran center missed the contest with a sore back.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-2-2): Vancouver is hoping Radim Vrbata finally has arrived now that he’s back on a line with the Sedin twins. The 34-year-old Czech, who led the team with 31 goals last season, was kept off the scoresheet in his first six games of 2015-16 before netting a goal and setting up another in Thursday’s loss to Washington. Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter share the team lead with five points apiece.

OVERTIME

1. Like Detroit, the Canucks were unable to hold a one-goal lead in the third period of Thursday’s loss to the Capitals.

2. Two days after having his season-opening five-game point streak halted in Edmonton, Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg notched an assist Friday for his team-leading 10th point.

3. Vancouver has been held to three goals or fewer in each of its last six games after scoring five in its season opener.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canucks 3