Red Wings 5, Canucks 3: Pavel Datsyuk scored twice and Jimmy Howard finished with 30 saves as host Detroit skated to its fourth straight victory.

Gustav Nyquist joined Datsyuk with a power-play goal and defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Danny DeKeyser also tallied for the Red Wings, who went 2-for-4 with the man advantage to improve to 7-for-17 in the last four games. Captain Henrik Zetterberg notched two assists for the second straight contest as Detroit moved within one point of front-runners Tampa Bay and Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

Linden Vey scored his second goal of the contest after the puck caromed off his skate and past Howard to trim the Red Wings’ lead to 4-3 with 3:50 remaining in the third period. Vey also set up Shawn Matthias’ tally and Michigan native Ryan Miller (25 saves) saw his shutout streak end at 155 minutes, 20 seconds and fell to 2-10-2 in his career versus Detroit.

The Red Wings showed no ill effects of a 33-minute delay due to a power surge before jumping on the Canucks in the first period. Kronwall wired a shot from the right circle that sailed over the right shoulder of Miller at 3:15 of the period before Nyquist deposited Zetterberg’s sharp circle-to-circle pass into the open net eight minutes later for his team-leading 11th goal.

Vancouver trimmed the deficit 2:37 into the second as captain Henrik Sedin’s backhanded centering feed found Vey for a one-timer from the inner hashmarks of the right circle. Detroit doubled the the advantage at 14:24 as Vancouver defenseman Luca Sbisa inadvertently shot the puck into this own net from the right doorstep while fending off Datsyuk before the teams traded goals 70 seconds apart in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nyquist is tied with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin for the league lead with seven power-play goals. ... Joe Louis Arena experienced a brief power surge, causing a partial blackout just 29 seconds into the contest. The teams and officials retreated to the locker room and returned when the issue was fixed. ... Detroit D Brendan Smith registered three shots in his return from a five-game absence due to an infection in his hand. ... Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.