Red Wings 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Gustav Nyquist scored with 1:10 left in three-on-three overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek set up the winning goal by sending a long pass up the ice to Nyguist. He skated in alone and beat Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller.

Detroit scored goals 2:34 apart in the third period to force the overtime.

The Canucks were forced to kill a two-minute penalty when left winger Daniel Sedin was called for tripping 15 seconds into overtime.

Defenseman Chris Tanev and center Brandon Sutter scored on the power play for Vancouver.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Canucks

Right winger Alex Burrows collected two assists as the Canucks (3-2-3) lost their fourth consecutive game and remain winless at home.

Left winger Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and an assist for Detroit. Left winger Teemu Pulkkinen also scored for the Red Wings (4-3-1), who snapped a four-game losing streak

The Red Wings made it 2-2 with Tatar’s goal at 6:59 of the third period. He took a pass from defenseman Niklas Kronwall and took a shot from the faceoff circle that beat Miller.

Pulkkinen got the Red Wings on the scoreboard at 4:25.

Defenseman Brendan Smith sent a long pass up the ice that Tatar tipped to Pulkkinen, who fought off a check from defenseman Ben Hutton and beat Miller with a shot that hit the goalie’s stick and dribbled through his pads.

The Canucks outshot the Red Wings 13-4 in the second period and extended their lead to 2-0.

With Vancouver on a power play, Burrows gained control of the puck behind the Detroit net. He fed a pass to Sutter in the slot, who beat Mrazek for his third goal of the season at 8:02.

It looked like Vancouver made it 3-0 a few minutes later when a shot from right winger Radim Vrbata deflected off Sedin and into the net. The officials ruled Sedin had directed the puck past Mrazek with a hand.

The Canucks took a 1-0 lead at 13:03 of the first period with Nyquist off for hooking.

Burrows carried the puck into the Red Wings’ zone and passed it to Tanev, who was just inside the blue line. He took a wrist shot that went through a defender and beat a screened Mrazek on the glove side.

It was the first time in five home games that Vancouver scored the opening goal.

NOTES: C Henrik Sedin played in his 1,100th NHL game, all with the Canucks. ... Daniel Sedin has played 31 less games than his twin brother. ... Vancouver is off to its worst home start since managing one win and three ties in their first six games of the 1994-95 season. ... D Yannick Weber returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four games. ... D Matt Bartkowski and RW Adam Cracknell were healthy scratches. ... Vancouver’s five-game homestand ends Tuesday against Montreal. ... D Mike Green and D Kyle Quincey were scratches after being injured in Detroit’s 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary Friday. D Jakub Kindl replaced Green. ... D Alexey Marchenko played his third game in as many nights after being called up from Grand Rapids of the AHL. ... RW Tomas Jurco was a healthy scratch. ... C Brad Richards has been placed on IR. ... Detroit returns home to face Carolina Tuesday.