Sedin nets 200th career goal as Canucks defeat Red Wings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks weren’t going to let this one slip away.

The Canucks scored twice on the power play and goaltender Ryan Miller made some clutch saves to give Vancouver a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night.

The game was closer than the score indicted. Vancouver center Henrik Sedin scored twice into an empty net with under two minutes remaining in the game. The first goal was the 200th of Sedin’s NHL career.

“It’s not that the game couldn’t have gone either way, it could have,” said Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins. “We had a good night on the specialty teams and that was probably the difference.”

Third periods have been a problem for the Canucks. Vancouver had blown third-period leads in two of their previous three games. The Canucks kept their calm even after Detroit left winger Tomas Tatar cut the lead to 2-1 with 3:30 left in the third period.

“Even after they scored their goal, there was no panic,” said Henrik Sedin, who also had an assist on the night.

“We kept playing the way we had throughout the game so I think we showed a lot of composure throughout the game.”

Miller stopped 29 shots, with some of his biggest saves in the third period. He foiled Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk twice during a Detroit power play. Miller first stopped a Datsyuk deflection and then blocked a wrist shot from point-blank range.

“I just wanted to compete,” said Miller, who improved his record to 20-8-1 on the season. “I think that’s a theme for us, just be ready to battle.”

Right winger Radim Vrbata and defenseman Alex Edler scored power-play goals for Vancouver. Left winger Daniel Sedin had three assists.

“It was a big win, a big two points for us,” said Edler, who scored for the first time in 22 games. “They are a tough team to play and we battled hard.”

Vrbata praised Miller for not wilting when Detroit started turning up the heat late in the game.

“He kept us in there,” said Vrbata, who scored his 16th goal of the season. “He made some unbelievable saves. The second goal gave us a little breather. Even though they scored, I don’t think they had all that much after that.”

Detroit came into the game with the league’s third-ranked power play but went 0-for-3 against Vancouver, including back-to-back man-advantages in the third period. The Canucks’ penalty kill is ranked fourth in the NHL.

“Their special team was a little better than our special team,” said Detroit left winger Henrik Zetterberg. “That’s the real difference tonight.”

Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard said the Red Wings had their chances right to the end.

”We got off to the start we wanted,“ said Howard, who stopped 20 shots. ”We really played well pretty much the majority of the game.

“You can say they won the special teams but the game was closer than it seemed.”

Howard said Miller made some great stops for Vancouver.

“Ryan is a great competitor,” he said. “He doesn’t give up. He tries to get any piece of equipment on the puck to make the save. He’s patient and calm.”

Detroit coach Mike Babcock said little mistakes cost his team.

”Our first power play didn’t gain any momentum,“ he said. ”We made a mistake on the first penalty kill.

“It’s one of those nights. You have to find ways to stay out of the box and have better specialty teams.”

The win improved Vancouver’s record to 22-12-3 for 47 points, good enough for fifth in the Western Conference.

Detroit remains fifth in the Eastern Conference with 49 points from a 20-10-9 record.

NOTES: Canucks GM Jim Benning said several teams have shown interest in RW Zack Kassian, who returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with an injury. ... After being placed on waivers Friday, the Canucks assigned LW Tom Sestito to the AHL Utica Comets. ... RW Linden Vey, who had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 loss to Detroit on Nov. 30, was a Canucks scratch. ... Vancouver’s homestand continues with games against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday and the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller is a brother to Detroit LW Drew Miller. ... The Red Wings, who have played 23 of 39 games at home, started a six-game road trip that includes stops in Edmonton on Tuesday and Calgary on Wednesday. ... Detroit G Jonas Gustavson, out with a shoulder injury, took some shots at Saturday morning’s practice but didn’t dress. ... Red Wings D Jakub Kindl, out with an elbow injury, skated Saturday and could return when he comes off injured reserve Sunday.