Preview: Red Wings at Capitals

After collecting five goals in his first four games, captain Alex Ovechkin has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four contests. The Russian superstar looks to rediscover his offense when the Washington Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Fellow countryman Pavel Datsyuk has been heating up since returning from a separated right shoulder, recording an assist in each of his first two contests before scoring a goal in Detroit’s 4-2 setback to Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Red Wings’ loss also featured the first power-play goal they’ve allowed after opening the season with 25 consecutive penalty kills. Washington boasts an impressive power play that is clicking at 25.9 percent but surrendered a pair of goals while short-handed in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Sunday. Detroit would love to ignite a dormant power play that has failed on its last 19 opportunities.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA, RSN

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (4-2-2): Johan Franzen immediately put the brakes on the ice Tuesday as he attempted to test his ailing groin with some skating exercises. “Not great, but it was the first time skating with the team, so that’s a good thing,” Franzen said. “I felt pretty good. I‘m going to skate again tomorrow.” Jimmy Howard has been confirmed to start on Wednesday after allowing just eight goals en route to going 2-0-2 in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-2-2): Rookie Liam O‘Brien netted his first goal on Sunday and is tied for the team lead in penalty minutes (14) with defenseman Brooks Orpik. Speaking of blue-liners, Mike Green notched a pair of assists against the Canucks and has scored three goals and set up five others in six career meetings with Detroit. Fellow defenseman Matt Niskanen leads the club in ice time (23:14) and is expected to play in his 500th career game on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. After sitting out versus Vancouver, Washington G Braden Holtby is expected back in net as he has won both career meetings with Detroit.

2. The Red Wings sent C Stephen Weiss to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday for a conditioning assignment.

3. Capitals C Marcus Johansson scored on Sunday and has three goals and an assist in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Red Wings 3