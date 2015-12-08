Preview: Red Wings at Capitals

Defenseman Mike Green returns to the place where he played the first 10 seasons of his career when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams. Green has already faced his former teammates twice this season in Detroit - a pair of one-goal decisions split by the squads.

The Red Wings extended their point streak to 10 games (7-0-3) by rallying from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat Nashville in overtime for their third straight victory. Detroit’s offense has come alive with 14 goals over the past three games, but it will face a rugged test against the Capitals. Washington had a six-game winning streak halted in a 2-1 overtime loss at Winnipeg on Saturday but has points in 10 of its last 11 games (8-1-2). “I think they’ve been one of the better teams in the league throughout,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think they got a good combination of skill and size and they play real structured.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (15-8-4): Detroit’s second line of Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist and Riley Sheahan continues to produce at a top-tier level, with Tatar notching six goals and 10 points and Nyquist supplying four goals and nine points during the 10-game point string. “We know about each other, we’re talking a lot on the ice, off the ice,” Tatar said. “We’re really good friends, so right now the chemistry is clicking and we are having fun out there.” Rookie Dylan Larkin scored his team-leading 11th goal in Saturday’s victory.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (18-5-2): Forward Marcus Johansson (lower body) had his 106-game streak halted when he sat out Saturday and defenseman Karl Alzner’s 401-game string is on the line after he missed practice Monday due to an upper-body injury. Defenseman Brooks Orpik, who has been sidelined since sustaining a lower-body injury against Detroit on Nov. 10, left practice Monday and is going to undergo more tests, coach Barry Trotz said. Goaltender Braden Holtby is 8-0-1 since dropping a 1-0 decision at Detroit last month.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 16 games versus Detroit.

2. Larkin is an NHL-leading plus-19.

3. Washington recalled D Aaron Ness from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Red Wings 2