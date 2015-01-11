(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Capitals 3, Red Wings 1: Troy Brouwer scored a power-play goal 1:53 into the game on a play that resulted in an injury to Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and host Washington went on to extend its point streak to seven games.

Defenseman John Carlson scored on his 25th birthday and Joel Ward also tallied for the Capitals, who are 5-0-2 during their recent run and 12-1-4 over the last 17 contests. Braden Holtby turned aside 26 shots in his 18th consecutive start to post his 20th victory for Washington, which has won five straight at home.

Howard, who was selected to the All-Star Game earlier Saturday, made two saves on three shots before leaving the game on a stretcher with what the team later announced was a groin injury. Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson scored his first goal of the season and Petr Mrazek came on to make 12 saves for the Red Wings.

Howard tried to set up the puck for a teammate behind the net and fell awkwardly while trying to get back to the crease, but Brouwer got there first and wrapped it around the left post for a 1-0 lead. Carlson doubled the advantage 95 seconds into the middle session with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Andre Burakovsky.

Ward chipped a shot past Mrazek from the slot at 11:39 to push the lead to 3-0, but Ericsson trimmed the deficit with 12 seconds left in the period. Holtby stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, however, as the Capitals improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven against Detroit.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who had his five-game goal-scoring streak snapped, was named to the All-Star roster for the sixth time earlier in the day. … Detroit LW Teemu Pulkkinen, who played his first three NHL games last season, made his 2014-15 debut and had three shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time, while RW Tomas Jurco (back) missed his second straight contest. … Washington D Brooks Orpik finished with six blocked shots and five hits.