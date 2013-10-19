Preview: Red Wings at Coyotes

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Saturday. Detroit has not lost since dropping a 4-2 home decision to Phoenix on Oct. 10, outscoring the opposition 14-7 while posting four straight victories. Johan Franzen scored a pair of power-play goals and Pavel Datsyuk also tallied twice as the Red Wings handed the host Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season on Thursday.

The Coyotes enter with a streak of their own as they’ve earned at least one point in five consecutive games (3-0-2). Phoenix was just 2:02 away from its fourth win in five games Friday but settled for one point in a shootout loss to the host Anaheim Ducks as Nick Bonino scored the game-tying goal late in the third period. The Coyotes have played only two of their first eight contests at home, going 1-0-1.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-2-0): Detroit will be without Niklas Kronwall, as the defenseman suffered a concussion after being checked from behind by Colorado’s Cody McLeod in Thursday’s victory. Jonas Gustavsson has been superb while filling in for the injured Jimmy Howard, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average. Howard, who hasn’t played since last Saturday, could return from a bruised hand.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (4-2-2): Defenseman Derek Morris returned to the lineup Friday after missing a game with a lower-body injury and registered two shots on goal in 20:16 of ice time. Center Jeff Halpern is giving the Coyotes a strong option on faceoffs as the veteran has won 17 of his 24 draws in two games. Captain Shane Doan recorded an assist Friday, moving him past Thomas Steen for sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 818 points.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes C Mike Ribeiro enters with a five-game point streak.

2. The Red Wings are 6-for-16 on the power play during their winning streak.

3. Phoenix G Thomas Greiss could get the start as Mike Smith turned aside 37 shots Friday.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 5, Coyotes 3