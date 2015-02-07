Preview: Red Wings at Coyotes

The Detroit Red Wings seek their ninth win in 10 contests as they continue their three-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Detroit had its six-game winning streak snapped at Tampa Bay on Jan. 29 but has rebound by allowing a total of one goal in victories over the New York Islanders and Colorado. Justin Abdelkader scored during a power play and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for his first career shutout as the Red Wings topped the Avalanche 3-0 on Thursday to improve to 10-2-0 over their last 12 contests.

After dropping eight of its final nine games last month, Arizona has begun February with a three-game point streak (2-0-1). The Coyotes came up short in their bid for a third straight victory on Thursday as they suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to Carolina. Arizona won both meetings with Detroit last season, limiting the Red Wings to two goals in each contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (30-12-9): Mrazek is expected to make his 10th consecutive start Saturday as Detroit waits for All-Star Jimmy Howard to return from a groin injury. Howard, who has his sights set on Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh, has been impressed by the 22-year-old Czech netminder. “He’s done a great job, you know, he really has,” Howard told the team’s website. “He’s stepped up in a big way for us and we’re going to need him again here (Saturday).”

ABOUT THE COYOTES (19-26-7): Arizona fell to 3-7 in shootouts this season and has failed to convert on nine opportunities over its last three trips to the bonus format. “We’ve had too many shootouts this year when we haven’t scored,” coach Dave Tippett said after Thursday’s contest. “It’s pretty hard to win then when you don‘t.” All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads all NHL defensemen - as well as the Coyotes - with 15 goals and nine power-play tallies.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona LW Alexandre Bolduc’s appearance on Thursday was his first since the 2012-13 season, when he played 14 games with the Coyotes.

2. Detroit enters Saturday with the league’s top-ranked power play at 25.8 percent.

3. Coyotes C Sam Gagner is one goal away from reaching double digits in each of his eight seasons in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 6, Coyotes 2