Preview: Red Wings at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have rattled off a season-high four consecutive victories and look to keep the run going when they play the third contest of a seven-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Since dropping seven of their first eight games in December, the Coyotes have gone 8-1-2 to vault into second place in the Pacific Division.

Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored his sixth game-winning goal at 4:51 of overtime after notching three assists in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Edmonton. “Every game is so important right now,” Ekman-Larsson said. “Hopefully, we can just keep it going and get some more points here at home.” The Red Wings were reeling entering their six-game road trip but have a chance to come away with five victories on the 13-day trek. Detroit, which had a four-game winning streak halted in a 4-2 loss at Los Angeles on Monday, rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Coyotes on Dec. 3.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (22-14-7): Petr Mrazek, who has surrendered only two goals over his last three appearances, will be back in net as he attempts to run his winning streak to five starts. Drew Miller, who was placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee Sunday against Anaheim in his second game since returning from a broken jaw, will undergo surgery on Friday. The Red Wings were counting on Miller to fortify their penalty-killing unit, which has permitted two power-play goals in three of the last six games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-16-4): Rookie Max Domi, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, was mired in a 15-game goalless drought before breaking out in a big way by recording his first career hat trick in the win over the Oilers. “It’s pretty cool. It comes in a win, that makes it really special,” Domi told reporters. “The team was winning and everyone was in a good mood, so not scoring for a while doesn’t matter as much. At the same time, it’s good to see that puck go in the net.” Louis Domingue, whose only regulation losses have come in relief appearances, is 7-0-2 in his nine starts.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona is 6-for-11 on the power play over its last four games.

2. Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar has scored in back-to-back contests to tie rookie Dylan Larkin for the team lead with 14 goals.

3. Ekman-Larsson has collected five goals and 12 points in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Red Wings 2