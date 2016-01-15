Wings rally to top Coyotes in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- If the Detroit Red Wings wind up making some noise in the NHL playoffs this spring, their just-concluded, six-game road trip may the stretch of the season they point to as the one at which the team gelled.

Defenseman Danny DeKeyser took a feed from center Dylan Larkin and beat Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue to the top shelf of the net at 2:08 of overtime as the Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat Arizona 3-2 Thursday at Gila River Arena.

Detroit (23-14-7) completed the road trip with a 5-1-0 record and improved to 12-6-3 away from Joe Louis Arena.

“I don’t make too much between the road and home, but obviously going on the road is not easy and it’s a long stretch,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “Just winning five of six games is a big thing in this league right now. Being able to do it on the road makes it a little bit better.”

The key moment of the game came with 5:40 left in the third period. After Detroit center Pavel Datsyuk cut the Coyotes’ lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:50 of the third period, he assisted on left winger Gustav Nyqvist’s game-tying goal 2 1/2 minutes later. With Domingue on his back, Nyqvist poked a loose puck just past Domingue’s stick and into the net.

The Coyotes used their coach’s challenge on the goal, arguing that right winger Justin Abdelkader had interfered with Domingue (22 saves) because his skate and leg were on top of Domingue’s pad, but the officials upheld the goal, ruling that no interference occurred until after the puck crossed the goal line.

“Abdelkader’s leg is stuck in Domingue’s pad so he can’t get across,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “To me, it’s inhibiting the goaltender’s ability to make save. I’d call it 10 out of 10 times.”

Blashill had a different take.

“This challenge (system) came (about) to try to eliminate goals that were egregious penalties, not ones that were borderline,” he said. “Those are the goals everybody wants to count.”

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 4:51 of the first period when he picked up a loose puck in the high slot and fired it past Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (27 saves).

The goal was Ekman-Larsson’s 13th of the season and moved him into fourth place in the NHL for points by defenseman (33). Ekman-Larsson has six goals and 13 points in his past 10 games.

Arizona right winger Shane Doan widened the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 1:10 remaining in the second period. Left winger Tobias Rieder collected a rebound and tossed it toward the net with his backhand as he skated away from the crease. The puck glanced off Doan’s stick and in. It was Doan’s 10th goal in his past 11 games.

It was also the Coyotes’ 14th power-play goal in their past 39 chances (36 percent).

The Coyotes hurt their cause by taking a pair of penalties in the second half of the third period, but Tippett wasn’t happy with one of those calls either, a hooking call on center Antoine Vermette.

“That was not an ‘A’ game from the referees,” Tippett said.

Domingue had a more measured response.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot by taking penalties in the third, and that gave them momentum,” he said. “We shut them down for most of the game, so it’s unfortunate that things didn’t go our way tonight.”

In 46 games against the Coyotes, Datsyuk has 16 goals and 63 points (1.37 per game). That is his best per-game average against any NHL team.

Despite the loss, the Coyotes are 8-1-3 in their past 12 games.

NOTES: The Coyotes waived D Stefan Elliott on Thursday to make room on the 23-man roster for D Kevin Connauton. The team claimed Connauton off waivers from Columbus on Wednesday while loaning LW John Scott to their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass. Connauton did not play Thursday. ... With Thursday’s roster move clearing space, the Coyotes expect to recall Scott, an All-Star Game captain, this weekend. ... Detroit LW Drew Miller will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Friday. He is expected to miss at least a month. ... Coyotes G Louis Domingue made his seventh straight start. He had six starts in his NHL career before this run. ... Detroit coach Jeff Blashill made the unusual decision to pair D Mike Green with D Brendan Smith on Thursday despite the fact that both are offensive-minded players who are expected to jump into the play.