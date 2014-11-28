Preview: Red Wings at Devils

Fresh off a disappointing trip through Western Canada, the New Jersey Devils return home Friday to host the rejuvenated Detroit Red Wings. New Jersey hoped a trek across the continent would do it good after losing five of seven contests, but things did not go as planned as the club was held under three goals three times en route to a 1-2-1 record. The Devils closed out the trip with a whimper, suffering a 2-0 loss at Vancouver on Tuesday despite a 34-save performance by Cory Schneider.

Having started 21 of his team’s first 22 games, Schneider is expected back in net against Detroit, which has won four of its last five contests. The Red Wings have been sparked by the returns of Stephen Weiss and Pavel Datsyuk, who have combined for four goals and an assist over two games after missing time with injuries. Datsyuk tallied twice and Weiss netted a goal and set up another in Detroit’s 5-2 triumph over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (12-5-5): Detroit is expected to be without defenseman Brendan Smith, who still is recovering from an infection in his left hand. The 25-year-old has not played since Nov. 18, when he registered two assists but injured his hand in a fight with Columbus’ Nick Foligno. Captain Henrik Zetterberg scored a goal in Wednesday’s victory, ending his nine-game drought.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-10-3): New Jersey is hoping its blue line remains intact for Friday’s matchup as both Marek Zidlicky and Andy Greene were hit in the foot with shots in Tuesday’s loss. Neither defenseman missed time during the game, but both received treatment afterward and are probable against Detroit. Mike Cammalleri remains the team’s goal-scoring leader with eight despite missing six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Veteran RW Jaromir Jagr leads New Jersey with 13 points - the same amount Datsyuk has recorded in only 11 games due to shoulder and groin injuries.

2. Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist has scored only three goals in his last 12 games but leads the club with 10.

3. Detroit won the first of the three meetings between the teams this season, posting a 4-2 home victory on Nov. 7.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Devils 1