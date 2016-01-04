Preview: Red Wings at Devils

The New Jersey Devils are back in a playoff position after a three-game winning streak and will go for a sweep of the season series when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. New Jersey knocked off the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime on Saturday to improve to 4-1-1 in its last six contests.

The Devils may have to go without leading scorer Mike Cammalleri (upper body), who missed Saturday’s game and is questionable to face the Red Wings. New Jersey topped Detroit twice in December, including an overtime triumph at home in which it registered 38 shots. The Red Wings, who come into the game even in points with the Devils (45), ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory at Buffalo on Saturday that began a critical six-game road trip. Detroit’s top scorers have gone through a bit of a drought of late and penalty-killing is a major concern after having allowed six power-play goals in the last four contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Detroit, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (19-13-7): Detroit managed only four goals in its three consecutive losses before conquering Buffalo on Saturday. Captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the way with 22 assists to go along with 29 points (two in his last five games) and Dylan Larkin has scored a team-high 13 goals - but just three since the beginning of December. Tomas Tatar snapped an eight-game goal-scoring drought Saturday while Gustav Nyquist has tallied just once in his last nine contests.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-14-5): Kyle Palmieri continues to show why he was one of the best offseason pickups, recording four goals in his last five games and a team-high 17 overall. Palmieri has notched 30 points - five fewer than Cammalleri - while Lee Stempniak (28) and Adam Henrique (27) have given the Devils four very productive forwards. Cory Schnieder (17-10-5, .927 save percentage, 2.10 goals-against average) has allowed a total of two goals in winning his last two starts.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit G Petr Mrazek has made more of the starts of late, outshining Jimmy Howard a bit with a 12-8-3 record and .924 save percentage.

2. New Jersey RW Bobby Farnham has scored five goals in 19 games - two in his last three contests - since being plucked off the waiver wire from Pittsburgh.

3. The Red Wings were second in the league on the power play last season (23.5 percent) but went into Sunday ranked 21st (18.3).

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Red Wings 2