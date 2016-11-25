Preview: Red Wings at Devils

Two teams coming off much-needed victories try to put together a winning streak when the Detroit Red Wings visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Red Wings lost four straight before grinding out a 2-1 shootout win at Buffalo and New Jersey came home after three consecutive defeats in California to rally past Toronto for a 5-4 shootout triumph on Wednesday.

“We are struggling to score and we needed this win,” Detroit forward Thomas Vanek told reporters. “Doesn’t matter which way, we just needed a win and kind of relax. But we need two more this weekend to get back on track.” The Red Wings have managed just six goals in their last five games and have registered fewer than 30 shots in six straight contests. The Devils scored a total of four times in losses to Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose before matching that in regulation on Wednesday as Mike Cammalleri returned to the lineup after missing six games to post four points. “He has moxie to him as a player and a person, and that’s all positive,” New Jersey coach John Hynes told reporters of the 34-year-old veteran. “His personality and presence was a big factor (Wednesday).”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-10-1): While others continue to struggle offensively, Gustav Nyquist snapped a 13-game goal-scoring drought Wednesday and took over the team’s scoring lead with 13 points. The return of Vanek (nine points in nine games) from injury should help, but more is needed from Tomas Tatar (three goals), Dylan Larkin (six points), Justin Abdelkader (five points) and Riley Sheahan (zero goals). Jimmy Howard has started the last three games and owns a .943 save percentage to go along with a 1.76 goals-against average overall.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (10-6-3): Cammalleri’s one-goal, three-assist performance Wednesday followed a stretch in which he spent time with his five-year-old daughter, who was hospitalized for pneumonia. New Jersey will need production from Cammalleri, who recorded a hat trick on Nov. 6 against Carolina, with Taylor Hall out for an extended period of time and fellow forward Kyle Palmieri missing the last two games with general soreness. Travis Zajac recorded a goal and a pair of assists against Toronto to take over the team lead with 13 points.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey G Cory Schneider has struggled against Detroit, going 3-6-1 in his career with a .897 save percentage.

2. Detroit D Alexei Marchenko (upper body) missed Wednesday’s game and is expected to be out at least a week.

3. The Red Wings have won five of the last seven meetings overall, but the Devils took two of three last season.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Red Wings 2