Red Wings 3, Devils 1: Johan Franzen scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:20 left in the third period to lift visiting Detroit over New Jersey.

Tomas Tatar added a goal and an assist while Joakim Andersson also tallied as the Red Wings notched their fifth win in six games. Jonas Gustavsson needed to make only 10 saves to win his fifth consecutive start and improve to 8-0-1.

Defenseman Andy Greene scored the lone goal for the Devils, who registered a season-low 11 shots - including three in the final 20 minutes. Cory Schneider made 18 saves for New Jersey.

Greene opened the scoring with just over six minutes left in the first period, carrying the puck up ice and feeding Patrik Elias before tipping a return pass past Gustavsson. The Red Wings knotted it with 36 seconds left in the second as Andersson knocked in the rebound of Drew Miller’s shot from behind the end line.

Franzen broke the deadlock with his third goal in as many games and sixth in the last 11 contests, one-timing a pass from Gustav Nyquist past Schneider. Tatar added an insurance goal during a power play with 63 seconds to play - his third tallyl in the last two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings F Daniel Alfredsson extended his point streak to four games and picked up his 16th assist, matching his total in 47 games with Ottawa last season. ... Green’s goal gave him 14 points, tying Marek Zidlicky for the team lead among defensemen. ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk (concussion) sat out his sixth consecutive game but is scheduled to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s game at the Florida Panthers, according to general manager Ken Holland.