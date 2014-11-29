(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in Game Notebook.)

Red Wings 5, Devils 4 (SO): Gustav Nyquist scored the lone goal of the shootout as visiting Detroit rallied from a three-goal deficit to edge New Jersey.

Nyquist fired the puck into the top right corner of the net to start the third round of the bonus format, and Petr Mrazek (21 saves) denied Michael Ryder on the Devils’ final opportunity. Riley Sheahan, Xavier Ouellet, Justin Abdelkader and Drew Miller scored in regulation while captain Henrik Zetterberg and defenseman Niklas Kronwall each notched two assists for the Red Wings, who improved to 2-0-0 versus New Jersey this season.

Mike Cammalleri registered his second two-goal effort of the campaign, Jaromir Jagr recorded a tally and an assist and defenseman Peter Harrold also scored for the Devils, who lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Jagr’s goal was the 709th of his career, moving him past Mike Gartner for sixth place on the all-time list.

Jagr opened the scoring 2:18 into the contest by chipping a rebound past Mrazek, but Sheahan tipped Kronwall’s one-timer between the pads of Cory Schneider (28 saves) during a power play 92 seconds later to forge a tie. The Devils cashed in on a man advantage 10 minutes afterward, when Cammalleri scored on a wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle, and Harrold beat Mrazek from the right circle 86 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Cammalleri expanded the lead 28 seconds into the second period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle while on the power play before Ouellet began Detroit’s comeback by converting Darren Helm’s pass at 1:55. Zetterberg set up Abdelkader in front for a man-advantage tally with 7:08 left in the session and Miller buried a loose puck on the doorstep midway through the third to knot the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey C Adam Henrique, who recorded two assists, did not play after the second period and C Travis Zajac took only four shifts in the third due to undisclosed injuries. ... Schneider has started all but one of the Devils’ 23 games this season. ... Detroit C Stephen Weiss recorded an assist, giving him five points in three contests since returning from a groin injury.