Brodeur, Devils edge Red Wings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Goaltender Martin Brodeur did not set Prudential Center on fire Tuesday night in what could have been his last game with the New Jersey Devils, but he was good enough in the team’s biggest victory of the season.

Center Stephen Gionta scored with 36.6 seconds remaining in regulation as the Devils rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings, one of the teams New jersey is trying to leapfrog for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Brodeur made 20 saves, including a big stop on Red Wings left winger Daniel Alfredsson with the score tied 3-3 and 3:03 remaining in the third period. It could be Brodeur’s final save with the Devils, too, as the NHL’s trade deadline is Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET and the future Hall of Fame goaltender’s name has been bandied about in rumors.

Following the game, Brodeur did not tip his hand on what would happen Wednesday, saying he’d be fine with staying in New Jersey or a potential trade and did not rule out a contract extension with the Devils, either.

”I don’t know,“ the 41-year-old Brodeur said when asked if he expects to be a Devil after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. ”I had some good conversations with (general manager) Lou (Lamoriello) about what I want to do for the rest of the year and maybe next year. From there, it’s up to him to make the decision that he wants. He knows exactly where I stand.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen.”

For now, Brodeur is a member of the Devils, who moved within two points of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference occupied by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Red Wings entered this game as the final wild-card team in the East, but the regulation loss dropped them out of the postseason picture.

The Devils play either one or two more games than the teams they are chasing, so winning before overtime against the Red Wings took on special importance.

“Huge, huge,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “I would have taken it any way tonight based on how I felt our team felt, but to win in regulation was huge.”

The Devils were playing their fourth game in six nights while the Red Wings had been off since Thursday, but it was the home team that jumped on the scoreboard early.

Left winger Adam Henrique scored his 19th goal of the season 27 seconds into the game to put the Devils ahead 1-0, but the lead was short-lived. Right winger Johan Franzen answered at 11:26 with the first of two power-play goals for the Red Wings to tie the score at 1.

Defenseman Brendan Smith gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead midway through the second-period, a lead that would vanish 41 seconds into the third period when defenseman Marek Zidlicky tied the score at 2 with a fluky power-play goal.

Zidlicky’s shot settled into the catching glove of goaltender Jimmy Howard, but before he could squeeze it, teammate Jonathan Ericsson knocked the puck out of the glove and into the net.

It was the first of three goals in the third period that could be attributed to the Devils crashing the net.

“They’re a tough team,” said Howard, who made 22 saves. “They have talented forwards. They do a great job getting in front.”

Center Travis Zajac swept a rebound past Howard to put the Devils ahead 3-2 at 6:30, but right winger Todd Bertuzzi scored on the power play 3:13 later to knot the score at 3.

Just when it looked like the game was destined for overtime, Gionta tipped a point shot by defenseman Mark Fayne in the final minute that gave the Devils a big two points.

In the third period, despite being the rested team, the Red Wings were outshot 14-4.

“They were better than us in the third,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said.

If this was Brodeur’s final game with the Devils, there certainly were worse ways for his 21-season career in New Jersey to come to an end.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Zajac said. “Whether he’s here or not, he’s the face of this organization for the last 20-plus years. All the shutout records, the win records, that will never be forgotten. He’s the best goalie to ever play the game and he played for the Devils. Everyone will remember that no matter what happens in the next day or two.”

NOTES: Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk was out of the lineup with knee issues and said he is day-to-day. He injured the knee during Detroit’s victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. ... The Red Wings were also without C Henrik Zetterberg (back), C Stephen Weiss (sports hernia), RW Daniel Cleary (knee) and D Jakub Kindl (lower body). ... Devils D Bryce Salvador and RW Damien Brunner returned from two-game absences because of injury. ... Devils C Adam Henrique has at least one goal in four consecutive games, the longest streak of his career.