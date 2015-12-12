EditorsNote: edits throughout

Devils rally past Red Wings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Down centers Travis Zajac and Adam Henrique to injury and trailing the Detroit Red Wings by two goals in the third period, things weren’t looking promising for the New Jersey Devils.

But the Devils rallied to send the game into overtime, where right winger Kyle Palmieri scored with 39.3 seconds left in the extra session Friday night for a 3-2 win over the Red Wings at the Prudential Center.

The Devils (15-10-4), who are 5-1 in overtime games, have points in each of their last five games.

“I thought we had a lot of energy. We came out skating well,” said Devils goaltender Cory Schneider, who made 27 saves. “(The Red Wings) did a good job for playing on back to back nights, but in the third period was when we took advantage of that.”

Palmieri chased down a lofted pass from right winger Lee Stempniak, won the race to the puck and lifted a backhand past sprawling Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard for his 13th goal of the season.

Palmieri is one goal away from tying his career high.

“Things worked out pretty well and hopefully I get that goal sooner than later,” Palmieri said. “I‘m just trying to make an impact on this team and obviously I was brought in for a reason so I want to work hard and try to be an impact player.”

The Red Wings (16-8-5) now have points in 13 consecutive games, their longest streak since a 20-game run in 2010. Detroit, which is second in the Atlantic Division, hasn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 14. But giving up a two-goal lead in the third left a bittersweet taste for left winger Tomas Tatar.

“It’s just another point we let run through our fingers,” he said. “To be honest I‘m a little upset about it, but there’s another game and another day and we just have to talk about it and come better.”

The Red Wings needed just 11 seconds of their second power play to score the first goal at 8:51 of the second period when right winger Gustav Nyquist deflected a point shot by left winger Henrik Zetterberg off the near post for his 11th goal of the season and fifth on the power play. Defenseman Niklas Kronwall also assisted on the goal.

The Red Wings cashed in on their next power play as Tatar scored his 11th goal of the season on a snap shot after a toe-drag from the top of the left circle at 16:08 of the second period.

Howard was terrific through two periods, stopping all 26 shots he faced, but defenseman Damon Severson snuck a slap shot from the right point through a screen in front for his first goal of the season 2:40 into the third to pull the Devils within a goal.

“We just stuck with it,” Schneider said. “It’s important to get that first one from (Severson), it was huge and getting pucks to the net with traffic was big.”

Center Sergey Kalinin tied the game at 2 on the power play, tipping in a slap shot by Palmieri for his third goal of the season. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill challenged, believing Kalinin interfered with Howard, but the goal was upheld.

“We thought the stick made contact with our goaltender,” Blashill said. “We thought it was close enough at that time of the game to challenge.”

Blashill lamented a second consecutive game where his team turned the puck over too much. He said that needs to be cleaned up when the Red Wings host Buffalo on Monday.

“Can we get better? Absolutely. Do we have to get better? For sure,” Blashill said. “We better be better Monday than we were the last couple of nights. Again, part of that is too many turnovers.”

NOTES: C Joseph Blandisi made his NHL debut for the Devils on Friday night. The 21-year-old had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 18 games for the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Albany. His father, Angelo, mother Josie and sister Victoria came from Markham, Ontario, for the game. ... The Devils placed RW Bobby Farnham (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to his last game on Tuesday night in Toronto. The move allowed the Devils to activate RW Jiri Tlusty from IR. Tlusty was sidelined with a right shoulder injury and has not played since Nov. 20 in Edmonton. He was placed on IR a week later when the team signed RW Tyler Kennedy. ... C Travis Zajac missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. Also injured are C Adam Henrique (lower body) and RW Tuomo Ruutu(right foot fracture). LW Stefan Matteau and D Jon Merrill were healthy scratches. ... Out for the Red Wings were LW Drew Miller (broken jaw), LW Teemu Pulkkinen (dislocated shoulder), RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). D Jakub Kindl was a healthy scratch.