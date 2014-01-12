Preview: Red Wings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their season-opening home point streak but may have to do so without their captain when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anaheim is the only team in the league yet to suffer a regulation loss at home (18-0-2) and posted its sixth straight win - and 16th in 17 overall games - with a 5-3 triumph at Phoenix on Saturday. Rookie defenseman Hampus Lindholm registered his first career two-goal performance and Ryan Getzlaf scored before exiting the game with a foot injury, leaving his status for Sunday in question.

Detroit, which already is missing a number of star players due to injuries, will be without Jimmy Howard in Anaheim. Petr Mrazek will make the start in place of Howard, who suffered a hip flexor injury in a 44-save victory at Los Angeles on Saturday. The Red Wings improved to 2-1-0 on their five-game road trip and are 14-5-3 away from home this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (20-15-10): Already without Pavel Datsyuk (lower body) and Johan Franzen (head), Detroit was forced to play without Daniel Alfredsson on Saturday due to back spasms. Mrazek played over 41 minutes against the Ducks on Dec. 17, allowing two goals on 19 shots in a relief appearance. The 21-year-old Czech will be backed up Sunday by either Howard, Jonas Gustavsson (groin) or someone not yet on the roster.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (34-8-5): Dustin Penner continued his bounce-back season with a goal and an assist against Phoenix. The 31-year-old has recorded 11 tallies in 36 games during his first season back with Anaheim after totaling 11 tallies in 98 contests with Los Angeles over the previous two campaigns. Jonas Hiller made 28 saves Saturday to become the first NHL goaltender to win 13 consecutive starts since Chris Osgood accomplished the feat in 1996.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings C Tomas Tatar enters with a three-game goal-scoring streak.

2. Penner’s goal on Sunday was just his second in 15 games.

3. Detroit is 0-for-16 on the power play over its last four contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Red Wings 2