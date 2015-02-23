Preview: Red Wings at Ducks

The Detroit Red Wings look to stay perfect on their six-game road trip when they take on the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Detroit began its trek with a shootout victory in Chicago on Wednesday before outlasting Dallas 7-6 in overtime three days later. The Red Wings trailed 4-2 after allowing three goals in the final 4:44 of the second period but erupted for four tallies - two in a 45-second span by Jakub Kindl - during a six-goal third before fellow defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored 36 seconds into the extra session.

Anaheim hopes to have straightened itself out as it swept a two-game trip to Alberta after losing five of its previous six contests. The Ducks scored five consecutive goals after allowing the first two in a 6-3 triumph at Calgary on Friday while captain Ryan Getzlaf tallied with 7:13 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and lead the club a 2-1 win in Edmonton the following night. Getzlaf also was the hero in Detroit on Oct. 11, scoring his second goal of the game with 24 seconds left in the third to give Anaheim a 3-2 victory.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (33-14-10): Detroit could be without its captain - and leading scorer - Monday as Henrik Zetterberg is dealing with an upper-body injury suffered in Saturday’s high-scoring affair. The 34-year-old Swede is listed as questionable, although coach Mike Babcock told the team’s website Zetterberg appeared to be fine after speaking with him on Sunday. Finnish rookie Teemu Pulkkinen also is a question mark for the matchup with Anaheim after leaving the game in Dallas with a leg injury.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (37-16-7): Francois Beauchemin has collected three goals and an assist over his last five games to move ahead of Oleg Tverdovsky for second place on the franchise scoring list for defensemen with 171 points. The 34-year-old is a longshot to claim the top spot as he trails Scott Niedermayer by 93. Andrew Cogliano skated in his 600th NHL game Saturday, joining Doug Jarvis (964) and Andy Hebenton (630) as the only players to appear in at least 600 consecutive contests to begin their careers.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk has registered four goals and four assists over his last four games to climb within two points of Zetterberg (49) for the team lead.

2. Anaheim is 25-0-7 in one-goal games this season.

3. Detroit is tied with the New York Rangers for the fewest amount of regulation losses on the road in the Eastern Conference with nine, one behind league-leading Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Red Wings 2