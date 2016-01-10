Preview: Red Wings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were coming off Wednesday’s 4-0 loss at home to Toronto and trailed St. Louis by two goals Friday before rallying for a 4-3 shootout victory over the Blues as they continue to find their way into playoff position. Anaheim attempts to build on that by recording its fifth consecutive victory over Detroit on Sunday, but the visiting Red Wings are on a roll after Thursday’s 2-1 win over San Jose improved them to 3-0-0 on their season-high six-game road trip.

“We are playing good right now,‘’ Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek told reporters after playing in his ninth straight game. ”We are playing smart defensively and don’t give (the opponent) many chances.” The Red Wings are in a stretch where they play nine of 10 on the road as they continue balancing out a schedule which had them playing 22 of their first 34 games at home. The Ducks, meanwhile, are 5-1-1 in their last seven games as they play the fourth contest of a season-high eight-game homestand. “This was big,” Ducks center Ryan Kesler told reporters after scoring twice against St. Louis. “Going into the third, some things were said. We were able to claw back and get those two points.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit; Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE THE RED WINGS (21-13-7): Justin Abdelkader scored the game-winner Thursday and has 13 goals - second on the team to rookie Dylan Larkin. Henrik Zetterberg, who plays left wing on a line with Abdelkader centered by Gustav Nyquist, boasts team bests of 30 points and 23 assists. Detroit on Thursday was bolstered by the return of top penalty killer Drew Miller, who missed the previous 14 games because of a broken jaw.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (17-16-7): Anaheim continues to bring up the rear in the NHL at 1.88 goals per game, but Corey Perry - it’s premier scorer with 15 - has two in his last three games and five in the last eight contests. John Gibson (9-5-2, league-best 1.82 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) continues to keep the Ducks in most games, but has yielded three goals in each of his last two contests after permitting three in his previous four. Defenseman Clayton Stoner (unspecified injury) missed the last three games, leading to more playing time for rookie Shea Theodore (21:42 per game last two contests).

OVERTIME

1. Larkin trails Chicago’s Artemi Panarin by one goal for the NHL lead among rookies.

2. Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf has 11 goals and 26 assists in 33 games versus the Red Wings.

3. The Ducks have not allowed a power-play goal in 23 chances over the last six games while going 5-for-13 with the man advantage in their past five contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Red Wings 2