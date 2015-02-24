Ducks score three in third, beat Wings in shootout

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the rebounding they are doing lately, the Anaheim Ducks would look right at home on the hardwood with Dennis Rodman or Charles Barkley.

After losing five of six games, they have won three straight, including a 4-3 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday in a game that they trailed 2-0 after being outplayed soundly for 40-plus minutes.

“If we score one, we know we have the guys to keep it coming,” Anaheim left winger Emerson Etem said. “That’s what we did, and we didn’t stop believing.”

Right wingers Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg scored in the shootout for Anaheim, besting Detroit’s lone goal from left winger Gustav Nyquist. Before that, Anaheim scored three third-period goals in 3:40, fittingly, all on rebounds.

Left winger Andrew Cogliano and Etem tallied in the third period for Anaheim, as did defenseman Francois Beauchemin.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Ducks

Detroit center Pavel Datsyuk scored the first two goals of the game, with center Riley Sheahan adding a late equalizer.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced, while Anaheim’s John Gibson made 35 saves.

Cogliano put the Ducks on the board with 10:43 left to play. After being pushed to the ice by defenseman Niklas Kronwall, he sprung to his feet to out-battle Kronwall and backhand a rebound past Howard. The goal, Cogliano’s 10th of the season, cut Detroit’s lead to 2-1.

“They earned a goal by working that hard,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said after lauding the defensive effort of Cogliano, Silfverberg and center Ryan Kesler, who effectively bottled up Datsyuk after his two goals.

Etem knotted the score 2:10 later with a rebound goal of his own. After a 55-foot shot handcuffed Howard, Etem wheeled to the front of the net to pop the puck in for his third goal of 2014-15.

Beauchemin capped off the comeback 2 1/2 minutes later as a rebound generated by center Ryan Getzlaf squirted out to the high slot, where Beauchemin hammered it past Howard. The goal moved Beauchemin’s season total to seven, with three coming in his past three games.

“I think after it was 2-0, we tried to be safe and play back,” Datsyuk said. “They started to shoot everything and follow the rebounds.”

However, the lead would not stand. Sheahan finished a three-on-two rush against a sloppy line change with an authoritative wrist shot at 16:09 of the third. Sheahan hit double digits for the first time with his 10th goal this season, sending the game to overtime and ultimately a shootout.

Datsyuk opened the scoring 3:54 into the second period. He collected a turnover at the left-wing wall, weaved into the left slot and sent a laser of a wrist shot past Gibson. The goal was Datsyuk’s 20th of the season, giving him his first such total since 2010-11, when he capped off a string of seven straight 20-goal campaigns.

He struck again at 6:33, scoring goal No. 21 on the power play. He received the puck all alone mere feet in front of the crease, where he stopped it on his forehand and quickly transitioned to his backhand to slide a shot past Gibson. It was Datsyuk’s second consecutive multi-goal game and his third in his past five outings.

“For sure he’s one of the best players in this league, and he’s been great these past couple of games,” Detroit left winger Teemu Pulkkinen said. “He’s the leader of the team for sure; it’s great to play with him and watch him working every day.”

NOTES: Ducks C Nate Thompson sustained a lower-body injury during the game and did not return to action. ... Ducks D Clayton Stoner was inserted into the lineup in place of D Eric Brewer. ... Anaheim placed G Ilya Bryzgalov on waivers Sunday and also recalled veteran G Jason LaBarbera from its AHL affiliate in Norfolk, Va. LaBarbera dressed as G John Gibson’s backup. ... LW Matt Beleskey (upper body), D Sami Vatanen (lower body) and G Frederik Andersen (neck) continued to be unavailable to the Ducks. ... Detroit was without LW Henrik Zetterberg (head), who sustained an injury in its win over Dallas on Saturday. RW Dan Cleary was put into the lineup in Zetterberg’s stead. ... The Red Wings were also missing D Kyle Quincey (lower body) and LW Johan Franzen (concussion). ... Red Wings LW Teemu Pulkkinen (leg) did not practice Sunday but competed in Monday’s game.