Wings top Ducks for 4th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the help of some of their lesser known players, the Detroit Red Wings have built their longest winning streak of the season.

Center Riley Sheahan scored with 3:44 to play, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174 at the Honda Center.

Left winger Tomas Tatar had a goal in the opening seconds, and goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth consecutive win for the Red Wings, who have won four successive games for their longest stretch of success this season.

“We really worked hard to get them,” Sheahan said. “When you can get wins like this in close games, that builds your confidence. It’s huge for us.”

During those four games, five of the nine Detroit players who scored goals had less than 10 for the season.

Right winger Corey Perry contributed his 16th goal for the Ducks, who sustained their second loss in three games despite having shots hit the goal posts three times.

“I give my guys credit for skating with them and getting better chances,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We just haven’t been finishing, and that’s been going on all season long.”

Sheahan broke a 1-1 tie after creating the turnover that resulted in his goal.

While Sheahan was checking Ryan Getzlaf from behind, the Anaheim center lost the puck. Detroit rookie right winger Dylan Larkin retrieved and passed to Sheahan from the left circle. Sheahan one-timed a shot from the slot past goalie John Gibson for his seventh goal.

“The puck was rolling a little bit, so I tried to control it, even though I saw him coming,” Getzlaf said in reference to Sheahan. “When I tried to protect it, it got away from me and would up in the back of the net. I can’t do things like that, especially at times like this.”

Larkin sensed what was coming.

”I felt Getzlaf coming pretty hard and I knew that ‘Shea“ was following him,” Larkin said of Sheahan. “I knew he was going to be there. I just threw it on his stick and ‘Shea’ was ready.”

The Ducks replaced Gibson with an extra attacker for the final 1:58 but Mrazek made three saves while Anaheim had that one-man advantage to secure the victory.

“Petr was a big factor in the win,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “When we gave up chances, he made big saves. That’s what he’s done over this stretch of games, for sure.”

The Red Wings (22-13-7) needed only 16 seconds to begin the scoring. Stationed at the right post, Tatar received center Pavel Datsyuk’s pass from the right boards and sent the puck to right winger Darren Helm in front of the crease. However, Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm deflected the puck under Gibson’s left leg, and Tatar received credit for his 13th goal.

Detroit did not concede a shot on goal in the first 10 minutes, but the Ducks (17-17-7) used their second shot to tie the score. Getzlaf backhanded a pass from the right corner to Perry, who flipped the puck from the right post over Mrazek’s right shoulder at 13:35 of the first period for his sixth goal in nine games.

Gibson finished with 22 saves.

NOTES: Detroit scratched C Joakim Andersson and D Jakub Kindl, who cleared waivers after being waived Saturday. ... Red Wings D Kyle Quincey (ankle surgery) sat out Sunday, but he is expected to play Monday night in Los Angeles against the Kings after being activated from injured reserve. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer and LW Patrick Maroon. ... Ducks D Simon Depres returned to practice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a concussion Oct. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche. However, he remained out Sunday night. ... Anaheim was one of eight teams that dispatched scouts to Rochester, N.Y., to see LW Jonathan Drouin play for AHL Syracuse on Saturday night. Drouin asked to be traded after the Tampa Bay Lightning demoted him Jan. 2.