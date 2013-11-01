Preview: Red Wings at Flames

The Detroit Red Wings continue their four-game trip through Western Canada on Friday, when they take on the slumping Calgary Flames. Detroit began its trek in winning fashion as it rallied to post a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel Alfredsson and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to erase a deficit as the Red Wings halted their four-game winless streak and improved to 4-0-2 in their last six meetings with the Canucks.

Calgary looks conclude its three-game homestand with a winning record. After securing a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals, the Flames dropped a 4-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. David Jones and Matt Stajan scored as Calgary suffered its third loss in four games overall but just its first in regulation at home this season (3-1-1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Plus (Detroit), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (7-4-2): Detroit will face Calgary without center Luke Glendening, who was assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 24-year-old undrafted rookie failed to record a point in six games during his debut season with the Red Wings. Right wing Johan Franzen is expected to return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game in Vancouver with an undisclosed injury.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-5-2): Joey MacDonald is expected to make his first start in four games Friday. The veteran will be facing his former team for the first time since being claimed off waivers by the Flames in February. The Flames have struggled on the power play of late, going 0-for-13 over their last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Joe Colborne set a career high with 23:54 of ice time against Toronto.

2. Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with six goals but has gone six games without a tally.

3. The Flames swept the three meetings between the clubs last season, outscoring the Red Wings 12-5.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Flames 2