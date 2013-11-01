FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Red Wings at Flames
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 2, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Red Wings at Flames

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Detroit Red Wings continue their four-game trip through Western Canada on Friday, when they take on the slumping Calgary Flames. Detroit began its trek in winning fashion as it rallied to post a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel Alfredsson and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to erase a deficit as the Red Wings halted their four-game winless streak and improved to 4-0-2 in their last six meetings with the Canucks.

Calgary looks conclude its three-game homestand with a winning record. After securing a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals, the Flames dropped a 4-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. David Jones and Matt Stajan scored as Calgary suffered its third loss in four games overall but just its first in regulation at home this season (3-1-1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Plus (Detroit), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (7-4-2): Detroit will face Calgary without center Luke Glendening, who was assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 24-year-old undrafted rookie failed to record a point in six games during his debut season with the Red Wings. Right wing Johan Franzen is expected to return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game in Vancouver with an undisclosed injury.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-5-2): Joey MacDonald is expected to make his first start in four games Friday. The veteran will be facing his former team for the first time since being claimed off waivers by the Flames in February. The Flames have struggled on the power play of late, going 0-for-13 over their last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Joe Colborne set a career high with 23:54 of ice time against Toronto.

2. Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with six goals but has gone six games without a tally.

3. The Flames swept the three meetings between the clubs last season, outscoring the Red Wings 12-5.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Flames 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.