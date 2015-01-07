Preview: Red Wings at Flames

After having four days to reflect on a disappointing loss, the Calgary Flames resume their six-game homestand Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Calgary began its stretch of contests at Scotiabank Saddledome in impressive fashion, limiting Edmonton and Los Angeles to one goal in victories before knocking off the Oilers in overtime last Wednesday. The Flames had their four-game overall winning streak snapped two days later as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the New York Islanders.

Detroit continues its six-game road trip after skating to a 4-2 triumph at Edmonton on Tuesday. Pavel Datsyuk snapped a tie with a power-play goal with 34 seconds remaining in the third period and also recorded an assist while Justin Abdelkader netted a tally and set up two others as the Red Wings evened their mark on the trek at 1-1-0. Detroit won both meetings between the teams last season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Detroit, RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (21-10-9): Detroit proved why it has the second-ranked power play in the league (24.2) on Tuesday, scoring three times on six man-advantage opportunities. It was the second occasion in which the Red Wings netted more than two power-play goals in a game as they went 4-for-6 in a win over Buffalo on Dec. 23. Datsyuk pulled even with Gustav Nyquist and Johan Franzen for second on the team with three game-winning goals - one behind leader Tomas Tatar.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-16-3): Captain Mark Giordano has gone three straight games without a point, allowing St. Louis’ Kevin Shattenkirk to tie him for first in scoring among NHL defensemen at 35 points apiece. Giordano and Dennis Wideman also have seen Minnesota’s Brent Burns score his 11th goal to move past them for the lead among blue-liners. Giordano hasn’t tallied in four contests while Wideman enters Wednesday with a 13-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Abdelkader’s next goal will be his 11th of the season, a new career high.

2. Flames C Mikael Backlund, who hasn’t played since Oct. 28 due to an abdominal injury, could return Wednesday.

3. Detroit RW Tomas Jurco left Tuesday’s game with back spasms and is not expected to be in the lineup against Calgary.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Red Wings 2